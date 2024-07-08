Samsung recently announced that its Live Translate feature will soon support third-party applications. Now, a tipster has suggested that it may work for WhatsApp calls too. According to claims on a social media platform, real-time language translation capabilities could soon come to compatible Samsung smartphones via Galaxy AI – Samsung's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features that it announced in January. This development comes amidst confirmation that this suite will be free to use until 2025.

Live Translation on WhatsApp

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Ice Universe, Galaxy AI will bring support for real-time language translation in WhatsApp calls. The feature is reported to arrive via the One UI 6.1.1 update and may work on select Galaxy smartphones. This builds upon a previous confirmation by Samsung that it would enable third-party application support.

Galaxy AI will power WhatsApp real-time translation — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2024

As per the tipster, Samsung could announce this feature at the Galaxy Unpacked event which is scheduled to take place on July 10 in Paris. At the event, Samsung could reportedly debut the One UI 6.1.1 update for its Galaxy smartphones. This update is tipped to arrive with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 smartphones that are expected to launch at the event. The confirmation of Galaxy AI in Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 coincides with an alleged marketing image that surfaced online in June.

The Live Translate feature on Samsung smartphones works through on-device processing. Samsung claims that the user data is stored locally on the device instead of being sent through a server. While the South Korean tech giant did not explicitly name the third-party apps its feature would support, apps such as Telegram and Google Maps could be part of the list.

According to Won-joon Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Mobile R and D Office for Samsung's mobile experience business, Galaxy AI on foldable smartphones will “unlock all new possibilities”. In addition to Live Translate, the AI suite also includes other features, including Chat Assist, Interpreter Mode, Circle to Search, Summarisation, Note Assist, and Transcript Assist.

