Apple Smart Glasses Codename Leaked; Said to Arrive With Support for Apple Intelligence

Apple's smart glasses are expected to debut by 2027.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2025 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Meta

Meta's Orion glasses were unveiled in September 2024

  • Apple smart glasses are expected to compete with Meta Ray-Bans
  • They are said to launch as more affordable option than the Vision Pro
  • Apple may also launch Airpods with cameras in a few years' time
Apple is working on a pair of smart glasses that resemble a pair of spectacles, and details of the wearable's features have now surfaced online. In June 2023, the company unveiled the Apple Vision Pro, and the mixed-reality headset went on sale in select markets last year. In the US, it is priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,98,600). Apple's rumoured smart glasses are expected to resemble Meta's Project Orion prototype which was unveiled last year, or the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses — the latter costs up to $379 (roughly Rs. 32,000).

Apple's Smart Glasses Could Support Apple Intelligence Features

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that the purported Apple smart glasses are codenamed N50. The device is expected to compete with Meta's upcoming smart glasses, which are expected to debut later this year, equipped with a small display and support for apps unlike the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Gurman claims that the anticipated Apple smart glasses will "analyse the surrounding environment and feed information to the wearer," but will not qualify as a "true augmented reality (AR)" device. He added that the glasses are nowhere close to being ready, but they will be equipped with Apple Intelligence features.

Previous reports suggested that Apple has yet to decide whether to include media-capturing capabilities in its smart glasses, owing to privacy concerns. The Ray-Ban Meta glasses allow users to capture images and videos using a built-in camera and microphone. It is also equipped with a speaker. 

An older report claimed that Apple's smart glasses and AirPods with cameras may arrive in markets by 2027. Another report indicated that the company could take “three to five years” to introduce its AR (augmented reality) smart glasses due to logistical challenges like finding the right balance between a light enough device with good enough battery life and an affordable price point.

Meta recently confirmed that its smart glasses, developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban, will soon be available in additional markets including India, the UAE, and Mexico.

