Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Reportedly Moves Robotics Team Out of AI Division Ahead of Anticipated Restructuring

Apple Reportedly Moves Robotics Team Out of AI Division Ahead of Anticipated Restructuring

Apple shifted from a functional hierarchy after creating the AI division under John Giannandrea.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2025 13:14 IST
Apple Reportedly Moves Robotics Team Out of AI Division Ahead of Anticipated Restructuring

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple’s robotics group is said to be a big focus area for the company

Highlights
  • The AI division was tasked with building AI capabilities for its devices
  • In March, Apple reportedly moved Siri away from the AI division
  • Apple reportedly believes AI division failed to deliver on its deadlines
Advertisement

Apple is reportedly breaking up its artificial intelligence (AI) division and relocating two key product operations. As per the report, the Cupertino-based tech giant is currently moving its secretive robotics group to the hardware engineering division, after Siri was moved to the software engineering organisation in March. The process of taking away key projects from the AI division reportedly began in 2021 when Apple shifted the self-driving car project from under the AI division to Kevin Lynch, VP of Technology at Apple, and the executive leading the development of watchOS.

Apple Plans to Bring Back Its Functional Organisation

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that Apple is trying to restructure its AI division after a period of six years. Before 2018, the tech giant's organisational hierarchy was a functional system, instead of product-based business units. This means instead of having a separate iPhone division and Apple Watch division, the company had hardware engineering, software engineering, and services divisions that worked on different parts of the devices.

In order to focus on AI technology, the company hired John Giannandrea as Senior VP of Machine Learning and AI Strategy (ex-Google). Soon after, Apple reportedly began merging various AI operations under his leadership. This is said to include projects such as Siri, Apple Intelligence, now-discontinued self-driving cars, and the secretive robotics division. This was said to be a first for the tech giant, as it moved away from its functional hierarchy.

Gurman states that Apple is now counting losses six years after the creation of the division. The tech giant reportedly feels it has fallen behind competitors in AI, and multiple delays in the rollout of Apple Intelligence features — most significantly the upgrades to Siri — it is now considering the future of the AI division.

Giannandrea reportedly lost Siri in March, which was then handed to Mike Rockwell, who is leading the development of visionOS. Now, Gurman claims that the robotics group is also moving away from the AI division and will be taken over by the company's hardware engineering department, which is led by John Ternus.

Apple's robotics group is reportedly a big focus point for the company. Earlier this year, a report claimed that the tech giant is working on non-humanoid robots, and the first products in this category could enter production in 2028.

The Bloomberg report claims that removing projects from the AI division also highlights the company's growing dissatisfaction with Giannandrea. Apple is said to be preparing for his eventual exit, and once he leaves, the position is unlikely to be replaced, according to Gurman. Instead, the tech giant will reportedly move back to its functional organisational hierarchy that was in place before 2018.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Robotics, Siri, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google to Host Dedicated 'Android Show' Ahead of I/O 2025 Developer Conference Next Month
Apple Vision Air Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Thinner and Lighter Than the Apple Vision Pro

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Moves Robotics Team Out of AI Division Ahead of Anticipated Restructuring
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD, Lava to Launch Direct-to-Mobile Phones in India With These Features
  2. Carl Pei on How Nothing and CMF Are Betting Big on India's Youth
  3. Top Deals on Smartphones During Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale 2025
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Availability Timeline, Features Leaked
  5. CMF Phone 2 Pro With Dimensity 7300 Pro SoC Launched in India: See Price
  6. Why Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Might Be Assembled in China
  7. OnePlus 13s Confirmed to Debut in India With This Chipset
  8. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro, iQOO Z10 Turbo Debut With Sony LYT-600 Main Cameras
  9. Apple Vision Air Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Tipped to Offer Improved Ray Tracing and AI Performance; Specifications Leak
  2. Mastercard Partners OKX, Nuvei to Launch Payment Ecosystem for Stablecoins
  3. Apple Vision Air Launch Timeline Leaked; Could Be Thinner and Lighter Than the Apple Vision Pro
  4. WhatsApp Begins Testing Sticker Reactions for Messages and Media
  5. Apple Reportedly Moves Robotics Team Out of AI Division Ahead of Anticipated Restructuring
  6. Google to Host Dedicated 'Android Show' Ahead of I/O 2025 Developer Conference Next Month
  7. NASA Observes Rare Uranus Occultation, Unveiling New Atmospheric and Ring Details
  8. Dan Da Dan Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Criminal Code Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Brazilian Crime Series Online?
  10. Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone, Foldable iPhone Will Be Manufactured in China: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »