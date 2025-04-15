Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Apple Is Improving Apple Intelligence Features Using Differential Privacy Techniques

Apple Is Improving Apple Intelligence Features Using Differential Privacy Techniques

Apple’s differential privacy technique will allow it to analyse user data patterns without seeing individual-level user data.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 15:52 IST
Apple Is Improving Apple Intelligence Features Using Differential Privacy Techniques

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is analysing popular prompts and prompt patterns to improve Genmoji

Highlights
  • Apple is using the technique to improve Genmoji and text generation
  • Apple said it only uses synthetic data to train its AI models
  • The company said it would not train its models of user data
Advertisement

Apple is developing new techniques to analyse user data patterns and aggregated insights to improve its artificial intelligence (AI) features. The Cupertino-based tech giant shared these differential privacy techniques on Monday, highlighting that these methods will not breach users' privacy. Instead, the company is focusing on gathering data such as usage trends and data embeddings to measure and improve its text generation tools and Genmoji. Notably, Apple said that this information will be taken only from those devices that have opted in to share Device Analytics.

Apple Wants to Learn from User Data Without Breaching Privacy

In a post on its Machine Learning Research domain, the iPhone maker detailed the new technique it is developing to improve some of the Apple Intelligence features. The tech giant's AI offerings have been underwhelming so far, and the company claims one of the reasons for that is its ethical practices around pretraining and sourcing data for its AI models.

Apple claims that its generative AI models are trained on synthetic data (data that is created by other AI models or digital sources and not by any human). While this is still a fair way to train large language models (LLMs), as it does provide them with knowledge about the world, since the models are not learning from the human style of writing and presentation, the output could come off as bland and generic. This is also known as AI slop.

To fix these issues and to improve the output quality of its AI models, the tech giant is now looking at the option to learn from user data without really looking into users' private data. Apple calls this technique “differential privacy.”

For Genmoji, Apple will use differentially private methods to identify popular prompts and prompt patterns from users who have opted in to share Device Analytics with the company. The iPhone maker says it will provide a mathematical guarantee that unique or rare prompts will not be discovered and that specific prompts cannot be linked to any individual.

Collecting this information will help the company evaluate the types of prompts that are “most representative of a real user engagement.” Essentially, Apple will be looking into the kind of prompts that lead to satisfactory output and where users repeatedly add prompts to get to the desired result. One example shared in the post included the models' performance in generating multiple entities.

Apple plans to expand this approach for Image Playground, Image Wand, Memories Creation, and Writing Tools in Apple Intelligence, as well as in Visual Intelligence with future releases.

apple differential privacy Differential privacy Apple

Differential Privacy in Apple Intelligence's text generation feature
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Another key area where the tech giant is using this technique is text generation. The approach is somewhat different from the one used with Genmoji. To assess the capability of its tools in email generation, the company created a set of emails that cover common topics. For each topic, the company generated multiple variations and then derived representations of the emails, which included key dimensions such as language, topic, and length. Apple calls these embeddings.

These embeddings were then sent to a small number of users that have opted in to Device Analytics. The synthetic embeddings were then matched against a sample of the users' emails. “As a result of these protections, Apple can construct synthetic data that is reflective of aggregate trends, without ever collecting or reading any user email content,” the tech giant said.

In essence, the company would not know the content of the emails but could still understand how people prefer their emails to be worded. Apple is currently using this method to improve text generation in emails, and says that in the future, it will also use the same approach for email summaries.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Intelligence, Apple, Genmoji, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Raises Minimum RAM and Memory Specifications for Android Smartphones

Related Stories

Apple Is Improving Apple Intelligence Features Using Differential Privacy Techniques
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Built-In Stylus Launched in India at This Price
  2. Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colourways Ahead of April 28 Launch
  3. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  4. Google Raises Minimum RAM, Memory Specifications for Android Phones
  5. Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Limited-Time Discount in India
  7. Redmi A5 WithÂ 5,200mAh Battery Debuts in India
  8. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  9. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana
  3. World's First Baby Born Through Fully Automated, Remotely Operated IVF Procedure
  4. Apple Is Improving Apple Intelligence Features Using Differential Privacy Techniques
  5. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Launch Offers
  7. Google Raises Minimum RAM and Memory Specifications for Android Smartphones
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked; Said to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Chipset
  9. Apple Follows Google in Blocking 14 Unregistered Crypto Exchange Apps in South Korea
  10. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Launch on April 24; Colour Options, Display Details Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »