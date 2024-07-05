Technology News
Apple's Upcoming iPad Mini 7th Generation Could be Powered by A17 Pro Chipset, Leak Reveals

Apple is speculated to introduce several future iPad models, including an M5 chipset-powered iPad Pro and A17 Pro-powered iPad mini.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 July 2024 14:31 IST
Apple‘s Upcoming iPad Mini 7th Generation Could be Powered by A17 Pro Chipset, Leak Reveals

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Romero

Apple is reportedly planning an iPad Pro powered by the unannounced M5 chip

Highlights
  • Leaked identifiers suggest Apple may be developing new iPad models
  • Purported iPad mini 7th generation could be powered by A17 Pro SoC
  • Apple is speculated to have scrapped six previous iPad models
Apple recently unveiled its latest lineup of iPad models after a two-year hiatus. Now, a recent leak suggests that it may be preparing to develop future models, including an iPad mini 7th generation and a base iPad 11th generation. As per the identifiers discovered, a purported iPad mini could be powered by the A17 chipset, which also powers the iPhone 15 Pro models. On the other hand, the next generation of the base iPad may get an A16 chip under the hood.

Leaked iPad Models

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by user @aaronp613, 14 iPad models were discovered via identifiers found by Nicolás Álvarez. Out of these, six models are said to have been scrapped by Apple. The list of scrapped models includes two A14 chip-powered base iPad models and four M3 chip-powered iPad Pro models in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, the latter of which was ultimately released with an M4 chip instead at the ‘Let Loose' event in May.

The leak also suggests that Apple may be planning to introduce as many as eight future iPad models. One of the identifiers is said to be linked to a purported iPad 11th generation, which may get Apple's A16 SoC under the hood. It is speculated to be available with both Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity options.

Another identifier is claimed to reference an iPad mini 7th generation. This tablet may be powered by the 3-nanometre A17 Pro SoC – the same chipset which also powers Apple's flagship iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Notably, the iPad (2022) was launched in 2021 while the iPad mini (2021) debuted in 2021, meaning several years have passed since Apple refreshed its lineup.

Although Apple launched new iPad Pro models in May, it is rumoured to be developing the next generation of the tablet, and it may be powered by the unannounced M5 chipset which could be developed based on TSMC's 2-nanometre fabrication process. The purported iPad Pro is speculated to come in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch, similar to existing models, and may be available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements.
