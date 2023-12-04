Technology News
iPhone Li-Ion Battery Cells to Be Made in India by Japan’s TDK, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

TDK will set up a manufacturing facility in the northern state of Haryana.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 December 2023 14:49 IST
iPhone Li-Ion Battery Cells to Be Made in India by Japan’s TDK, Says MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has a total of 14 suppliers in India

Highlights
  • Apple began assembling iPhone models in India in 2017
  • TDK will set up a 180-acre facility in Manesar, Haryana
  • Apple is looking to move some production away from China
Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp will manufacture lithium ion (li-ion) battery cells for Apple iPhone models in India, a minister said on Monday.

Apple has been touting India as its next big growth driver as it looks to move some production away from China.

It began assembling iPhone models in the country in 2017 through Wistron and later Foxconn, and has a total of 14 suppliers in India.

TDK will set up a manufacturing facility in the northern state of Haryana, creating several thousand new jobs, Deputy Minister for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The news was first reported by Business Standard on Sunday.

Cells manufactured at the facility will be supplied to Apple's li-ion battery assembler Sunwoda Electronics, the report added.

Apple and TDK Corp did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

Back in September, an executive at Apple supplier Foxconn said that the manufacturer aimed to double its workforce and investment in India by next year. V Lee, Foxconn's representative in India, had said in a LinkedIn post that the company was "aiming for another doubling of employment, FDI (foreign direct investment), and business size in India" by this time next year.

In August, the state of Karnataka said Foxconn will invest $600 million (roughly Rs. 5,001 crore) for two projects in the state to make casing components for iPhones and chip-making equipment. Some $350 million (roughly Rs. 2,890 crore) will go towards setting up the iPhone component unit which will generate 12,000 jobs, while Foxconn will tie up with Applied Materials in a $250 million (roughly Rs. 2,064 crore) project to make chip-making tools, the government had said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone, iPhone Battery, Apple, TDK, India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
