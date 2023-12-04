Technology News
Vivo S18 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2023 13:52 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S18 series is said to come with Vivo's Blue Heart AI assistant

Highlights
  • Vivo S18 series includes three models
  • The lineup is said to succeed the Vivo S17 series
  • The Vivo TWS 3e are set to succeed the Vivo TWS 2e
Vivo S18 series is confirmed to launch in China soon as a successor to the Vivo S17 lineup, which was unveiled in May this year. The upcoming series will include three models - the base Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro, and the Vivo S18e. The company has now confirmed the launch date of the smartphones and has further teased some key specifications of the models. Meanwhile, the Vivo TWS 3e earbuds will also be introduced alongside the handsets.

Vivo has announced that the Vivo S18, Vivo S18 Pro and Vivo S18e will launch in China on December 14 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company also confirmed that the Vivo TWS 3e earbuds will also launch at the same event. These earphones will succeed the Vivo TWS 2e, that were introduced in May 2021. With this announcement, the company has also revealed the design, colour options, and some key specifications of the upcoming products.

The Vivo S18 and S18 Pro models are seen in Black, Jade, and Porcelain colour options. The triple rear camera units of the models are placed in the top left corner of the back panel on a slightly raised rectangular camera module. The Vivo S18e, on the other hand, is seen with dual rear cameras alongside what appears to be dual ring-like LED units, housed within a circular camera module. All the phones are seen with centre-aligned hole-punch slots at the top of the display to hold the front camera sensors.

According to the teaser page, the Vivo S18 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC. Meanwhile, the base Vivo S18 is confirmed to carry a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and pack a 5,000mAh “ultra-thin ocean battery” (translated from Chinese). The Vivo S18e is confirmed to be backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The Vivo S18e model is also said to measure 7.9mm in thickness and will be available in Black, Grey, and Purple colourways.

The Vivo S18 Pro will also be equipped with a Sony 50-megapixel VCS bionic IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, similar to the one found in the Vivo X100, Vivo China President Jia Jingdong confirmed. The other two cameras in the triple rear camera unit will include a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 portrait camera. The phone will also have a 50-megapixel front camera sensor with dual flash unit.

Although the teaser page does not list it; the senior executive adds that the Vivo S18 and Vivo S18 Pro will also be available in a Huaxia Red colour variant. The phones are also confirmed to carry curved OLED displays with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The company has not revealed any details regarding the Vivo TWS 3e earphones. In the teaser, the earbuds are seen in two colour options - black and white.

Sucharita Ganguly
