Technology News

Apple Supplier Pegatron Halts Work at iPhone Plant for Second Day After Fire

The Pegatron facility has a production capacity of about 26,000 iPhone models per day.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 September 2023 12:25 IST
Apple Supplier Pegatron Halts Work at iPhone Plant for Second Day After Fire

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Pegatron plant has been assembling about 8,000-12,000 iPhones per day in recent months

Highlights
  • The Taiwanese firm had called off all shifts on Monday after the fire
  • The cause of the fire is currently under investigation
  • Pegatron accounts for 10 percent of Apple's iPhone production in India
Advertisement

Apple supplier Pegatron has told its factory workers not to report for work on Tuesday, halting the assembly of iPhone models for a second straight day at its south India factory where a fire broke out on Sunday, three sources told Reuters.

The workers were not given a reason for the directive, said the sources who have direct knowledge of the matter.

The Taiwanese firm had called off all shifts on Monday at the factory near the city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state after the fire incident, two source said.

Pegatron previously told Reuters in a statement on Monday "there was a spark incident" at the facility and is currently under control. The incident "does not have significant financial or operational impact" for the company, it added.

While the facility has a production capacity of about 26,000 iPhone models per day, it has been assembling about 8,000-12,000 iPhone models per day in recent months, an industry source said.

Pegatron declined to comment on the production estimate.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

A local official with the emergency responses department said multiple fire engines from various stations had to be brought in to douse the fire, taking nearly five hours.

"There are no injuries, no casualties, nor damage to other assets. The cause of (the) accident is currently under investigations by (the) relevant authority," Pegatron said.

A police official told Reuters an inquiry was underway along with the fire department, describing it as a minor incident.

Local media reported late Monday the fire led to black smoke covering the nearby area, with footage showing security guards trying to clear a crowd that had gathered near the entrance of the facility.

Pegatron accounts for 10 percent of Apple's iPhone production in India, according to research firm Counterpoint. It estimates Apple will sell more than nine million iPhone models in India this year.

Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later Foxconn, as the Indian government pushed for local manufacturing.

Pegatron, which started iPhone assembly in India in September last year, is also in talks to open a second Indian contract facility for Apple near the existing one in Tamil Nadu.

The incident is the latest problem to hit one of Apple's 14 suppliers in India.

Production was hit at a Foxconn facility in 2021 by food poisoning among workers, while a Wistron plant in India was affected by worker unrest in 2020 over non-payment of wages. In February, a fire at a south Indian facility of Foxlink for iPhone charging cables forced it to halt production.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, Apple, Pegatron, iPhone Production
SAG-AFTRA Video Game Performers Vote to Authorise Strike Against Publishers and Studios

Related Stories

Apple Supplier Pegatron Halts Work at iPhone Plant for Second Day After Fire
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobile Brands Before the Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  3. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale
  4. Lava Blaze Pro 5G With Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo V29 Series Set to Launch in India on October 4
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Could Launch in India at This Price
  8. Google Pixel 8 Pro Pre-Booking Freebies Might Include Pixel Watch 2
  9. Here's How Much More You May Have to Pay Retailers for the iPhone 15 Pro
  10. OnePlus OxygenOS 14 Announced: See Supported Handsets, New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y16, Vivo Y02T Get a Price Cut in India: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  2. iPhone SE 4 Leak Points to Improved Camera, A15 Bionic Chip and Face ID; Might Look Like This iPhone Model
  3. Itel S23+ With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Diwali With Mi 2023 Announced: Discounts on Redmi, Mi Phones, and More Products
  5. Resident Evil 4 Remake App Store Listing Goes Live, Priced at Premium Cost of Rs. 3,599
  6. Vivo S Flip, Vivo V Flip Could Be in the Works; EUIPO Trademark Filings Suggest
  7. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Benchmark Score Hints at Big Improvement in Graphics Performance
  8. Realme 12 Pro+ Camera Details Tipped; Said to Feature Periscope Lens Similar to Oppo Find X6
  9. OxygenOS 14 for OnePlus Phones Announced: List of Supported Handsets and New Features
  10. Mudrex Crypto Investment Firm Now Licenced in Lithuania, Italy Alongside in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.