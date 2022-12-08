Technology News
loading

Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant

Foxconn said the situation at its China iPhone plant had been “brought under control” and that its production will improve.

By Betty Hou, Bloomberg |  Updated: 8 December 2022 18:07 IST
Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant

Photo Credit: Foxconn

Apple has said it expects deliveries to be delayed this year because of the disruption

Highlights
  • Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant is the world’s largest iPhone assembly complex
  • China rolling back Covid restrictions in some cities, including Zhengzhou
  • Foxconn is continuing with closed loop operations

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported sales for November were down 11.4% from the prior year after some shipments were affected by a Covid outbreak in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, where the company operates the world's largest iPhone assembly complex. The company, also known as Foxconn, said November was the most affected period by the pandemic and it expects the fourth quarter to be “roughly in line with market consensus.” The Covid outbreak led to government lockdowns, a worker exodus and violent protests at the manufacturing facility.

The Zhengzhou campus in central China is where the bulk of the world's iPhone Pro handsets are assembled, making it critical to Apple Inc.'s ability to satisfy demand for the latest generation. Apple has said it expects deliveries to be delayed this year because of disruption, and analysts have offered a series of increasingly downbeat forecasts for the shortfall in shipments this year. UBS this month said the entire iPhone 14 generation may fall short of earlier expectations by 16 million units.

Hon Hai shares slid as much as 2.4% in Taiwan trading on Tuesday, the biggest intraday decline since October, while Apple's stock dropped less than 1% in the US.

Foxconn offered reassurances that the situation has been “brought under control” and that its production will improve through the rest of the year.

“In addition to reallocating production capacity of different factories, we have also started to recruit new employees, and are gradually moving toward the direction of restoring production capacity to normal,” Foxconn said in the statement.

China is rolling back Covid restrictions in some cities, including Zhengzhou, where authorities announced on Sunday the immediate end of mandatory Covid testing to enter buses, subway, taxis and other public venues besides for those who depart from the city or go to karaoke bars and internet cafes. Foxconn is continuing with closed loop operations, restricting workers' movements to their dormitories and the factory, according to a notice posted on WeChat.

“China's easing of Covid-Zero policy might help lift Hon Hai's December sales, paving the way for it to meet or even beat 4Q guidance,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Steven Tseng and Sean Chen said in a note Monday.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, Apple, iPhone
FBI Nabs Blockparty CTO Rikesh Thapa for Stealing BTC Worth $1 Million, Defrauding Employer
Featured video of the day
How Teaching Smartphone Photography Became a Career

Related Stories

Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  5. Amazon Launches Its 11th Generation Kindle Reader in India
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Wonder Woman 3 No Longer Moving Forward at DC Studios: Report
  8. Interview: Raja Koduri on Intel's Arc GPUs and Where AI Is Leading Us
  9. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Know More
  10. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. China-Based APT41 Hacker Group Stole $20 Million Worth of US COVID-19 Relief Funds: Report
  2. Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant
  3. FBI Nabs Blockparty CTO Rikesh Thapa for Stealing BTC Worth $1 Million, Defrauding Employer
  4. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  5. Global Smartphone Production Declined by 11 Percent in Q3 2022: Trendforce
  6. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 With E6 2K LTPO 4.0 Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says
  8. Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits
  9. Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist
  10. Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.