Apple's iPhone 17-series is expected to debut in September, and one of its key contract manufacturers has kicked off the mass production of the standard iPhone 17 model, according to a report. The phone is reportedly being produced at a Foxconn facility near Bengaluru, which is said to be its second-largest manufacturing unit outside of China. The upcoming handset is also being manufactured in the company's Chennai unit simultaneously.

iPhone 17 Being Manufactured in Foxconn's Second-Largest Unit Outside of China

The Cupertino-based tech giant is said to be planning to produce more units of iPhone models in India, scaling up iPhone production to 60 million units in 2025, up from 35 million to 40 million units in the 2024-25 period. The Taiwan-based smartphone maker's Bengaluru manufacturing unit is situated in Devanahalli. The company received project approval in 2023. The unit was set up at a cost of around $2.8 billion (roughly Rs. 24,400 crore).

This comes after a recent report revealed that the Taiwan-based contract manufacturer had started importing the components of the upcoming iPhone 17 from China in June. Apple already uses Foxconn's facility to produce the iPhone 16 and iPhone 14 at scale, as the consumer demand persists.

At the time, the iPhone 17 was said to be in the trial manufacturing phase. The company was reportedly planning to have the standard iPhone 17 model produced in India and China simultaneously.

Apple is widely expected to unveil its iPhone 17-series on September 9. The lineup could include the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The Cupertino tech giant could also unveil the iPhone 17 Air, which might replace the iPhone Plus-series this year. The company usually hosts its launch event on the first Tuesday following the Labour Day in Septemeber. Along with the smartphones, Apple could also launch its new Watch Series 11 and the Watch Ultra 3 smartwatches.