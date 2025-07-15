Apple's iPhone 17 series of smartphones is expected to launch in India and global markets in the coming months, and parts for the Cupertino company's next phones have arrived at a contract manufacturer's facility in the country, according to a report. These components could be used for trial production of the iPhone 17 lineup this month, while mass production is reportedly expected to begin next month. Apple began manufacturing its handsets in India for the first time in India with the iPhone SE, and the company recently began ramping up manufacturing in the country.

iPhone 17 Trial Production Expected to Begin in July

Customs data seen by The Economic Times indicates that Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd) imported iPhone 17 components from China last month. These components were a small portion of a shipment of parts for the current generation iPhone 16 and the older iPhone 14, which are still in production due to demand for the phones in the country, according to the publication.

The volume of components imported by Foxconn indicates that the contract manufacturer will start trial manufacturing of the iPhone 17 series in India soon. If Apple's previous launch schedules are any indication, the successors to the iPhone 16 lineup are likely to be unveiled in September. Mass production for the iPhone 17 models could begin in India and China in August, as per the report, which cites unnamed industry sources.

Apple is also said to be planning to begin manufacturing of the regular iPhone 17 model in India and China simultaneously, like it did with the iPhone 16 series in 2024. The company ramped up its production in India earlier this year, in order to meet demand for the iPhone in the US, after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China.

The Cupertino company is expected to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside a new iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim) model in September. It is expected to be the company's thinnest phone to date, and will reportedly arrive as the successor to the iPhone 16 Plus.

While the iPhone 17 is said to bear a close resemblance to the company's existing iPhone 16 model, both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could arrive with a redesigned rear camera module, according to several leaks. The new iPhone 17 Air is tipped to feature a single rear camera, and all four models in the lineup will reportedly sport OLED displays with a high refresh rate.