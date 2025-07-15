Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Components Arrive in India; Mass Production Expected to Begin in August: Report

Apple's iPhone 17 series of smartphones is expected to arrive in September with a new, slim iPhone 17 Air model.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2025 11:27 IST
iPhone 17 Components Arrive in India; Mass Production Expected to Begin in August: Report

Apple started manufacturing the iPhone 16 in India and China around the same time last year

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 manufacturing is expected to begin in in India next month
  • Apple typically launches new smartphones in September
  • The upcoming iPhone 17 lineup is expected to comprise four models
Advertisement

Apple's iPhone 17 series of smartphones is expected to launch in India and global markets in the coming months, and parts for the Cupertino company's next phones have arrived at a contract manufacturer's facility in the country, according to a report. These components could be used for trial production of the iPhone 17 lineup this month, while mass production is reportedly expected to begin next month. Apple began manufacturing its handsets in India for the first time in India with the iPhone SE, and the company recently began ramping up manufacturing in the country.

iPhone 17 Trial Production Expected to Begin in July

Customs data seen by The Economic Times indicates that Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd) imported iPhone 17 components from China last month. These components were a small portion of a shipment of parts for the current generation iPhone 16 and the older iPhone 14, which are still in production due to demand for the phones in the country, according to the publication.

The volume of components imported by Foxconn indicates that the contract manufacturer will start trial manufacturing of the iPhone 17 series in India soon. If Apple's previous launch schedules are any indication, the successors to the iPhone 16 lineup are likely to be unveiled in September. Mass production for the iPhone 17 models could begin in India and China in August, as per the report, which cites unnamed industry sources.

Apple is also said to be planning to begin manufacturing of the regular iPhone 17 model in India and China simultaneously, like it did with the iPhone 16 series in 2024. The company ramped up its production in India earlier this year, in order to meet demand for the iPhone in the US, after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China.

The Cupertino company is expected to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, alongside a new iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim) model in September. It is expected to be the company's thinnest phone to date, and will reportedly arrive as the successor to the iPhone 16 Plus.

While the iPhone 17 is said to bear a close resemblance to the company's existing iPhone 16 model, both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could arrive with a redesigned rear camera module, according to several leaks. The new iPhone 17 Air is tipped to feature a single rear camera, and all four models in the lineup will reportedly sport OLED displays with a high refresh rate.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 series, iPhone 17 Production, iPhone 17 Manufacturing, iPhone, Foxconn, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
How to Recharge and Update Your Airtel Payments Bank’s RuPay On-The-Go Card Balance

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Components Arrive in India; Mass Production Expected to Begin in August: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »