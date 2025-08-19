iPhone 17 series production is ramping up in India as Apple plans to produce more iPhone models in India, according to a report. Through two of its contract manufacturers, Tata and Foxconn, the tech giant has been attempting to shift more of its production from China to India, amidst rising tariff uncertainties. US President Donald Trump had recently announced reciprocal tariffs against several countries, including India and China. Although these tariffs are yet to come into effect, uncertainty over exports from China to the US continues to loom.

Tata to Eventually Produce Half of iPhone Models Assembled in India

According to a report by Bloomberg that cites industry sources, Apple is expanding the production of its US-bound iPhone models in India to reduce its reliance on China. Both Foxconn and Tata are said to be manufacturing the entire iPhone 17-series in India, including the Pro models. Apple is allegedly using the two new facilities that have opened in India, Tata's Hosur unit and Foxconn's Bengaluru unit, in India to meet the consumer demand in the US.

This comes as the Cupertino-based tech giant is attempting to shift part of its manufacturing from China to India to reduce its reliance on China for the US-bound iPhone models. When the US's reciprocal tariffs come into effect, the price of iPhone variants manufactured in China would rise for US customers. It is important to note that, for now, electronics have been exempted from sectoral tariffs by the Trump administration.

The report also claims that Apple is also deepening its partnership with Tata. In the future, the Indian conglomerate could produce as many as half of all iPhone models manufactured in India in the next two years.

During the quarter beginning April this year alone, Apple exported smartphones worth $7.5 billion (about Rs. 65,200 crore) from India. For context, the company reportedly exported iPhone models worth $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1,47,800 crore) from the country during the last fiscal year.

This development comes soon after a report highlighted that Apple's contract manufacturer, Foxconn, has started mass-producing the standard iPhone 17 at its Bengaluru facility in India. This is the Taiwanese company's second-largest manufacturing unit outside of China.

Foxconn is also reportedly manufacturing the handset at its original unit in Chennai. Apple is said to be scaling up iPhone production to 60 million units in 2025, a significant increase from 35 million to 40 million units that it produced during 2024-25.

Apple is expected to unveil its upcoming iPhone 17 series in the global markets, including India, on September 9. The lineup could include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone Pro Max. The tech giant will most likely skip the launch of an iPhone Plus variant. It is also said to launch its new range of smartwatches.