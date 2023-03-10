Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple, Foxconn Efforts Lead to Labour Reforms Ahead of Plans to Ramp Up Production in India: Report

Apple, Foxconn Efforts Lead to Labour Reforms Ahead of Plans to Ramp Up Production in India: Report

Lobbying by Apple and Foxconn led to laws that allow 12-hour shifts and night-time work for women in Karnataka.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 March 2023 10:20 IST
Apple, Foxconn Efforts Lead to Labour Reforms Ahead of Plans to Ramp Up Production in India: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Inc's iPhones would soon be assembled in Karnataka

Highlights
  • Apple is shifting production away from China
  • Apple wants India to account for up to 25 percent of its production
  • Currently, only 5 to 7 percent production is done in India

Apple and its supplier Foxconn were among the companies that lobbied for a landmark liberalisation of labour laws in Karnataka earlier this month, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. The legislation led to the introduction of laws that now allows 12-hour shifts, as well as night-time work for women, similar to company practices in China, the report said.

Apple has been shifting production away from China after the country's strict COVID-related restrictions disrupted the manufacturing of new iPhones and other devices in the country and also to avoid a big hit to its business from tensions between Beijing and Washington. The report comes a week after the Karnataka government said that Apple Inc's iPhones would soon be assembled in the state and that a total of 300 acres have been set aside for a factory.

Apple, Foxconn and the Karnataka government did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Last week, Foxconn said it was seeking cooperation in India in new areas like chips and electric vehicles (EVs) after a visit to the country by its chairman, Liu Young-way.

In January, India's trade minister said Apple, which began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 through Wistron Corp and later Foxconn, wants India to account for up to 25 percent of its production from about 5 percent to 7 percent currently.

Apple's iPhones will soon be assembled at another site in Karnataka, and 300 acres (120 hectares) have been aside to set up a factory, the state government said on Friday.

Currently, iPhones are assembled in India by at least three of Apple's global suppliers - Foxconn and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu, and Wistron in Karnataka. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Foxconn, iPhone
Apple Watch Gains ChatGPT Support via Dedicated WatchGPT App: All Details
Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced in India, Price Leaked Ahead of March 13 Launch
Featured video of the day
MWC 2023: Products From Xiaomi That Stood Out!

Related Stories

Apple, Foxconn Efforts Lead to Labour Reforms Ahead of Plans to Ramp Up Production in India: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced, India Price Leaked
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing?
  3. How Apple, Foxconn Lobbied for Labour Reforms to Ramp Up Indian Production
  4. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  5. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  6. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  7. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  8. Netflix Plans in India Are Reportedly Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023
  9. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Page Goes Live
  10. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 12C Global Variant With 6.71-Inch HD Plus Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced in India, Price Leaked Ahead of March 13 Launch
  3. ChatGPT Creator OpenAI to Enable More Customisation Options for Individuals, Enterprise Users
  4. Apple, Foxconn Efforts Lead to Labour Reforms Ahead of Plans to Ramp Up Production in India: Report
  5. Apple Watch Gains ChatGPT Support via Dedicated WatchGPT App: All Details
  6. PS5 Version 7 Update Brings Discord Integration, VRR Support for 1440p Resolution, and More
  7. Itel A60 With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. AI Must Be Regulated to Avoid Hurting Growth, National Security Risks, US Chamber of Commerce Says
  9. Xiaomi Partners With United Way India to Aid Over 4,000 Students' Digital Learning in Delhi-NCR and Karnataka
  10. iPhone 5G Modem to Be Made on TSMC’s 3nm Process: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.