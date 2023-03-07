Technology News
Eight iPhone Models Emerged as Best-Selling Smartphones in 2022, iPhone 13 Topped the List: Counterpoint

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max cornered the top three spots, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2023 19:12 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 (left) was the best-selling smartphone in 2022, according to Counterpoint

2022 has been a remarkable year for Apple, according to a new report by a market research firm. The Cupertino-based tech giant continued to enjoy the lead in worldwide smartphone shipments with eight of its models featuring in the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones. Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 emerged as the best-selling model, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max at second and third positions respectively. The list also includes iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone SE (2022). Samsung was represented in the top-10 list two entry-level Galaxy A series smartphones.

Market research firm Counterpoint Research in its latest Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker report has listed the iPhone 13 as the best-selling phone of 2022. Launched in 2021, the smartphone powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip contributed to 28 percent of iPhone sales. The surge in demand for the old iPhone 13 series model is attributed to the price cuts post the launch of the iPhone 14 series in September last year. It was the best-selling smartphone in China, France, Germany, the US, and the UK.

While iPhone 13 Pro Max took the second spot, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max came in third place. Counterpoint noted that the Pro Max variant of an iPhone series drove more volume than its Pro and base models in 2022. Samsung's budget offering Galaxy A13 occupied the fourth spot with the iPhone 13 Pro coming in a close fifth position.

The iPhone 12 took the sixth spot, followed by the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro at seventh and eighth positions respectively. Apple's budget offering, the iPhone SE (2022), grabbed the ninth position, while Samsung's Galaxy A03 rounds off the top-ten list. Popularity across the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) and India drove the sale of the entry-level device. However, with the latest report, Apple has become the first brand to capture eight spots in the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones.

Counterpoint expects that the share of the top 10 smartphones will increase in 2023 as brands focus on clearing inventory and optimising their launches. Brands are expected to make their portfolios leaner this year to minimise cannibalisation, according to the research firm.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

