  Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced in India, Price Leaked Ahead of March 13 Launch

Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced in India, Price Leaked Ahead of March 13 Launch

Interested buyers can pay Rs. 1,000 via Flipkart and secure the Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2023 10:53 IST
Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced in India, Price Leaked Ahead of March 13 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N2 Flip will be unveiled in India on March 13

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  • No-cost EMI options are available for up to 9 months
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip will go on sale in India via Flipkart

Oppo Find N2 Flip is all set to make its India debut on March 13. The clamshell foldable phone will go on sale via Flipkart. Ahead of the India price announcement, Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass is currently available on the e-commerce website. The special pass priced at Rs. 1,000 will let users purchase the phone on priority via Flipkart at a discounted price. It offers discounts on select bank cards and buyers will be eligible for up to Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus. Separately, India price details of the Oppo Find N2 Flip have been tipped online.

Building up hype around the launch of Oppo Find N2 Flip in India, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched an Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass to allow a limited number of early customers to buy the phone. The pass is priced at Rs 1,000 and is currently listed for sale on Flipkart.

Buyers with the Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 while purchasing the Oppo Find N2 Flip using American Express, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. Also, they are eligible to enjoy up to Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus. Further, there are no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months.

Separately, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the India pricing details of the Oppo Find N2 Flip on Twitter. According to the tipster, the handset will be priced above Rs. 80,000 for the sole 8GB RAM +256GB storage option. It is tipped to go on sale starting March 16. These details are in line with past leaks.

Oppo will announce the India price of Find N2 Flip on March 13. It is confirmed to be offered in two colour options — Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched in the UK with a price tag of GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 84,300) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0. It sports a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The cover display measures 3.26 inches. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. It is confirmed to get four years of major upgrades and five years of security updates from Oppo.

For optics, the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a Hasselblad-branded dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Further, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor. It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced in India, Price Leaked Ahead of March 13 Launch
