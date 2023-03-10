Oppo Find N2 Flip is all set to make its India debut on March 13. The clamshell foldable phone will go on sale via Flipkart. Ahead of the India price announcement, Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass is currently available on the e-commerce website. The special pass priced at Rs. 1,000 will let users purchase the phone on priority via Flipkart at a discounted price. It offers discounts on select bank cards and buyers will be eligible for up to Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus. Separately, India price details of the Oppo Find N2 Flip have been tipped online.

Building up hype around the launch of Oppo Find N2 Flip in India, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched an Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass to allow a limited number of early customers to buy the phone. The pass is priced at Rs 1,000 and is currently listed for sale on Flipkart.

Buyers with the Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass can avail an instant discount of Rs. 5,000 while purchasing the Oppo Find N2 Flip using American Express, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. Also, they are eligible to enjoy up to Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus. Further, there are no-cost EMI options for up to 9 months.

Separately, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the India pricing details of the Oppo Find N2 Flip on Twitter. According to the tipster, the handset will be priced above Rs. 80,000 for the sole 8GB RAM +256GB storage option. It is tipped to go on sale starting March 16. These details are in line with past leaks.

Oppo will announce the India price of Find N2 Flip on March 13. It is confirmed to be offered in two colour options — Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched in the UK with a price tag of GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 84,300) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0. It sports a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The cover display measures 3.26 inches. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. It is confirmed to get four years of major upgrades and five years of security updates from Oppo.

For optics, the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a Hasselblad-branded dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Further, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor. It is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.