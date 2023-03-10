Technology News
  iPhone With Under Display Face ID Delayed to 2025 or Later, Touch ID to Return, Says Analyst

iPhone With Under-Display Face ID Delayed to 2025 or Later, Touch ID to Return, Says Analyst

iPhone 17 series could be the first Apple device to get under-display Face ID.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2023 14:04 IST
iPhone With Under-Display Face ID Delayed to 2025 or Later, Touch ID to Return, Says Analyst

iPhone 14 series was launched in September last year

Highlights
  • Apple fans may have to wait longer for under-display Touch ID support
  • iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in the second half of 2023
  • iPhone 16 Pro was rumoured to get under-display Face ID

Apple was speculated to bring under-display face ID on iPhone 15 models this year. Now, DSCC analyst Ross Young contradicts the rumour saying Apple has delayed its plans for under-display Face ID by at least a year. This suggests that Apple's iPhone 17 models in 2025 could feature an under-display face ID. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to bring back Touch ID functionality that allows users to unlock their phones with a fingerprint to iPhone units. The Touch ID system is reportedly designed to be set under the display.

Ross Young on Twitter said that Apple's plans to bring iPhone models with under-display face ID will be pushed at least a year to 2025 or later due to sensor issues. Based on this, it is expected that iPhone 17 series could come with the rumoured feature. The under-display face ID will hide the lens used for ‌facial recognition when not in use and it would look like a normal display. An early rumour by The Elec said that Apple could bring the under-display Face ID for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Separately, a new post by the South Korean blog Naver suggests that Apple will adopt an under-display Touch ID for future iPhone models. The company is reportedly said to have made "some progress" in the recent development of the under-display built-in Touch ID.

The tech giant is expected to add the under-screen Touch ID two to three years after completing the adoption of the under-display face ID. The report adds that the system combines short-wave infrared and optical systems and Apple has obtained 12 patents.

Besides basic fingerprint recognition, the solution is expected to identify the user's vein pattern. It could also measure the user's blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate. The feature could ensure a fast situational recognition rate by determining whether the user is wearing gloves and whether the user's fingers are wet or dry.

Comments

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 16, iPhone 17, iPhone 15, Under Display Touch ID, Under Display Face ID
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment
 
 

