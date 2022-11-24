Technology News
iQoo 11 Series First Look Revealed Ahead of Launch, Confirms Presence of Vivo V2 ISP

iQoo 11 series is said to include the standard iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo 11 Legend.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 24 November 2022 11:16 IST
iQoo 11 Series First Look Revealed Ahead of Launch, Confirms Presence of Vivo V2 ISP

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

The iQoo 11 series seemingly comes with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • It is said to feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ E6 AMOLED display
  • The iQoo 11 could pack a 5,000mAh battery, 120W fast charging support

iQoo 11 series is set to launch in China and Malaysia on December 2. The smartphone brand has now revealed the design of this upcoming lineup, which is expected to include the vanilla iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo 11 Legend. The showcased iQoo 11 series model appears to include a triple rear camera setup. It also seems to confirm that the iQoo 11 series will be equipped with a Vivo V2 image signal processor (ISP). It also sports the BMW Motorsport-inspired three stripes on the back.

iQoo recently shared a post on Weibo revealing the first look of the iQoo 11 series. This lineup will be unveiled in China on December 2 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The company has also revealed that pre-booking will open on the same day in China.

According to a recent report, the standard iQoo 11 will also debut in Malaysia on December 2. iQoo has scheduled a launch event between 6pm to 10pm (3:30pm IST – 7:30pm IST) in Malaysia. The company has not revealed details regarding the global availability of this series. However, the iQoo 11 is expected to arrive in India next year in January.

The official iQoo 11 series image seems to confirm that the lineup will be equipped with a Vivo V2 ISP. It may also feature a triple rear camera setup. The company has remained tight-lipped regarding other specifications of this lineup.

The vanilla iQoo 11 could feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,200 pixels) E6 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate, as per a recent report. This smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

It may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper. The iQoo 11 could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQoo 11 may run on Android 13 with OriginOS 3.0 skin on top.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iQoo 11, iQoo 11 launch, iQoo 11 series, iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Pro launch, iQoo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
iQoo 11 Series First Look Revealed Ahead of Launch, Confirms Presence of Vivo V2 ISP
