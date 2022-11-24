Technology News
BTC, ETH Grab Profits, Most Cryptocurrencies Swell Amid Market Volatility

BTC had failed to break out of the $16,000 (roughly Rs. 13 lakh) price point for the last two weeks.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 24 November 2022 11:01 IST
BTC, ETH Grab Profits, Most Cryptocurrencies Swell Amid Market Volatility

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Roméo A

The valuation of the global crypto sector stands at $838.91 billion

  • The crypto market has been below its trillion-dollar valuation for two we
  • Near Protocol saw losses
  • Binance Coin saw profits

The overall crypto price charts showed profits after majority coins opened trading with greens. Bitcoin stepped into the trading arena with a profit of 0.67 percent. As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, BTC is currently trading around the price point of $16,677 (roughly Rs. 13.6 lakh). Even on international exchanges like Coinbase and Binance, BTC stuck to the similar price point and registered small growths. BTC has failed to break out of the $16,000 (roughly Rs. 13 lakh) price point for the last two weeks at least.

Ether also swelled in value after BTC registered gains. With a profit of 3.21 percent, ETH is trading at $1,198 (roughly Rs. 97,970).

A bunch of altcoins registered profits along with BTC and ETH. These include Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, and Solana.

As for loss-making cryptocurrencies, stablecoins did make it to the list.

Binance USD, USD Coin, and Tether, all dealt with losses.

In addition, Litecoin, Monero, Bitcoin Cash, and Near Protocol also recorded value dips.

The global crypto market cap rose by 1.93 percent in the last 24 hours. At present, the valuation of the global crypto sector stands at $838.91 billion (roughly Rs. 68,55,465 crore), as per CoinMarketCap. Despite the market volatility, crypto players have not lost all hope.

Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, for instance, launched its new multi-exchange trading platform that aims to allow users to trade crypto assets in local currency across multiple exchanges with a single login.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu has been approached by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to join it in drafting policies around the metaverse that would work on a global level.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
FTX Bankruptcy: BitGo Recovers $740 Million in Crypto Assets So Far, Court Filings Show
Download All Your Twitter Data

