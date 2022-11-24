BTC, ETH Grab Profits, Most Cryptocurrencies Swell Amid Market Volatility

The overall crypto price charts showed profits after majority coins opened trading with greens. Bitcoin stepped into the trading arena with a profit of 0.67 percent. As per the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360, BTC is currently trading around the price point of $16,677 (roughly Rs. 13.6 lakh). Even on international exchanges like Coinbase and Binance, BTC stuck to the similar price point and registered small growths. BTC has failed to break out of the $16,000 (roughly Rs. 13 lakh) price point for the last two weeks at least.

Ether also swelled in value after BTC registered gains. With a profit of 3.21 percent, ETH is trading at $1,198 (roughly Rs. 97,970).

A bunch of altcoins registered profits along with BTC and ETH. These include Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot, and Solana.

As for loss-making cryptocurrencies, stablecoins did make it to the list.

Binance USD, USD Coin, and Tether, all dealt with losses.

In addition, Litecoin, Monero, Bitcoin Cash, and Near Protocol also recorded value dips.

The global crypto market cap rose by 1.93 percent in the last 24 hours. At present, the valuation of the global crypto sector stands at $838.91 billion (roughly Rs. 68,55,465 crore), as per CoinMarketCap. Despite the market volatility, crypto players have not lost all hope.

Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, for instance, launched its new multi-exchange trading platform that aims to allow users to trade crypto assets in local currency across multiple exchanges with a single login.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu has been approached by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to join it in drafting policies around the metaverse that would work on a global level.

