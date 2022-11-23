iQoo 11 5G launch date has reportedly been set for December 2. The upcoming smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand will launch in Malaysia with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. iQoo is speculated to unveil the iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo 11 Legend smartphones under the iQoo 11 lineup. Past leaks have suggested that the iQoo 11 would pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display.

An invite received by GSM Arena to the iQoo 11 5G Experience Day has revealed the launch date of the iQoo 11 5G to be on December 2. The event is scheduled to take place between 6pm – 10pm (3:30pm IST – 7:30pm IST) in Malaysia.

The company previously confirmed plans to launch the iQoo 11 series, and the lineup is expected to include the standard iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo 11 Legend. Past leaks have suggested that the iQoo 11 would pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display.

As mentioned earlier, the iQoo 11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The iQoo 11 is said to come in 8GB and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage.

Additionally, the iQoo 11 is said to house a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto unit. For selfies, the handset may include a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQoo 11 is expected to run on Android 13 with the company's OriginOS 3.0 skin on top. The iQoo 11 could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support. The smartphone is said to be 8.5mm thin and weigh about 205g.

