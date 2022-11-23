Technology News
loading

iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report

iQoo 11 5G will reportedly be launched in Malaysia at the company's iQoo 11 5G Experience Day Event.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 12:11 IST
iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report

The iQoo 11 is expected to run on Android 13 with the company's OriginOS 3.0 skin on top

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 is said to house a triple rear camera setup
  • iQoo 11 is expected to run on Android 13
  • The smartphone could pack a 5,000mAh battery

iQoo 11 5G launch date has reportedly been set for December 2. The upcoming smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand will launch in Malaysia with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. iQoo is speculated to unveil the iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo 11 Legend smartphones under the iQoo 11 lineup. Past leaks have suggested that the iQoo 11 would pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is tipped to sport a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display.

An invite received by GSM Arena to the iQoo 11 5G Experience Day has revealed the launch date of the iQoo 11 5G to be on December 2. The event is scheduled to take place between 6pm – 10pm (3:30pm IST – 7:30pm IST) in Malaysia.

The company previously confirmed plans to launch the iQoo 11 series, and the lineup is expected to include the standard iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, and iQoo 11 Legend. Past leaks have suggested that the iQoo 11 would pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display.

As mentioned earlier, the iQoo 11 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The iQoo 11 is said to come in 8GB and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage.

Additionally, the iQoo 11 is said to house a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto unit. For selfies, the handset may include a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQoo 11 is expected to run on Android 13 with the company's OriginOS 3.0 skin on top. The iQoo 11 could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support. The smartphone is said to be 8.5mm thin and weigh about 205g.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 11 5G specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Bitcoin, Ether Share Bearish Outlook Despite Widespread Meltdown After FTX Collapse
iPhone Supplier Foxconn Appoints Former TSMC, SMIC Executive as Semiconductor Strategy Officer
Featured video of the day
Samsung AX46: The Best Air Purifier in the Market?

Related Stories

iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  2. Watch the Trailer for Avatar 2, Advance Booking Now Open in India
  3. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2: Report
  4. Oppo Find N2 Bags 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch in December: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Gets Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  6. OTT Services Should Be Licensed, Compensate Telcos for Data Traffic: COAI
  7. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  8. Realme Buds Air 3 Review
  9. Here’s How to Download YouTube Videos in Bulk
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Supplier Foxconn Appoints Former TSMC, SMIC Executive as Semiconductor Strategy Officer
  2. Tecno Phantom X2 Series Launch Date Set for December 7, to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  3. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Share Bearish Outlook Despite Widespread Meltdown After FTX Collapse
  5. Rockstar Games Ban NFTs and Crypto From Third-Party Online Roleplay Servers
  6. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Metaverse Experience to Feature Five NFT Galleries
  7. FTX Bankruptcy Hearing: Sam Bankman-Fried Ran Crypto Firm as 'Personal Fiefdom', Assets Missing, Attorneys Say
  8. Oppo Find N2 Bags 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch in December Alongside Find N2 Flip: Report
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Unites Jake’s Family With the Metkayina Clan, Advance Booking Now Open in India
  10. Meta Spokesperson Denies Report of CEO Mark Zuckerberg Resigning in 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.