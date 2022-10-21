iQoo 11 Pro is reportedly making its way to markets soon. There's still no word from the Vivo sub-brand on an official date, but a new leak suggests the key specifications of the smartphone. The iQoo 11 Pro is said to feature 6.78-inch 2K display with 144Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The iQoo 11 Pro is tipped to include triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It is said to be backed by a 4,700mAh battery and offer support for 200W fast charging.

Known tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has tweeted the alleged specifications of iQoo 11 Pro. According to him, the upcoming smartphone will run on Android 13-based OriginOS and feature 6.78-inch Samsung E6 2K LTPO display with 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It could carry a V2 chip as well.

The iQoo 11 Pro is said to include triple rear cameras comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX866x sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 14.6-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video chats, it is tipped to include a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The iQoo 11 Pro is said to come in 8GB, 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options. It is tipped to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

iQoo is expected to provide a 4,700mAh battery on the upcoming iQoo 11 Pro, which could support 200W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

