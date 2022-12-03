Technology News
iQoo 11 5G's Launch Confirmed for December 8, iQoo Neo 7 SE Reveal Expected

iQoo 11 5G's launch event will officially commence on December 8 at 2:30PM IST.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 3 December 2022 14:58 IST
iQoo 11 5G's Launch Confirmed for December 8, iQoo Neo 7 SE Reveal Expected

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo 11 5G may feature a 16-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 5G's initial launch was scheduled for December 2
  • The smartphone may pack a 5000mAH battery
  • iQoo 11 5G will feature Qualcomm's latest chipset

iQoo 11 5G's launch event has been rescheduled for December 8 after the Chinese smartphone manufacturer postponed its initial plans to introduce the handset on December 2. iQoo Indonesia confirmed the development on the Instagram handle. Some of the key specifications of the latest iQoo flagship smartphone have already been hinted, as spotted on various listings. The launch event which is also rumoured to feature the iQoo Neo 7 SE smartphone, will commence at 4PM local time (2:30PM IST). However, iQoo has not confirmed the launch event to feature the iQoo 7 SE alongside the iQoo 11 5Gsmartphone.

According to the Instagram post shared on iQoo Indonesia's Instagram handle, the iQoo 11 5G will be unveiled at the company's launch event on December 8, scheduled to start at 2:30PM IST. Another post from the company on Instagram has also confirmed that the iQoo 11 5G smartphone will arrive in a BMW Motorsport-themed edition.

iQoo had confirmed that the iQoo 11 5G smartphone will arrive with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Meanwhile, the smartphone will be reportedly launched with 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, along with 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage options.

According to rumours, the iQoo 11 5G may also sport an E6 AMOLED display that offers up to 2K resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Rumours around the camera on the iQoo 11 5G had suggested that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto unit. The handset could also feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

Other expected specification of the upcoming iQoo 11 5G suggest that the smartphone could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W of fast charging.

Meanwhile, the iQoo Neo 7 SE has been rumoured to be driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The rumour arising from a leaked live image of the iQoo Neo 7 SE also tips the smartphone to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 12GB RAM. The iQoo Neo 7 SE has been confirmed to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 11 5G, iQoo Neo 7 SE
