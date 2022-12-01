iQoo Neo 7 SE is inching towards its launch in China. Ahead of the official debut, the renders of the handset have surfaced online, suggesting colour options and design of the phone. iQoo is said to bring the new Neo series smartphone in three distinct colour options, namely electric blue, galaxy, and interstellar black. The alleged renders show a hole-punch cutout at the front and a triple rear camera setup at the back. The iQoo Neo 7 SE is confirmed to come with a 5,000mAh battery that offers 120W fast charging support.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with Pricebaba, has leaked alleged renders of the iQoo Neo 7 SE. As mentioned, the renders show the handsets in electric blue, galaxy, and interstellar black shades.

The iQoo Neo 7 SE is seen to have a hole-punch display design. The renders further show a triple rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner of the handset. The camera module has a "Neo OIS AI camera" inscription on it. Additionally, the power button and volume rockers are seen on the left spine of the handset.

The launch of iQoo Neo 7 SE was supposed take place in China on December 2 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST) alongside iQoo 11, however, the event was postponed. A new date isn't known as of now, but ahead of the launch, the Vivo sub-brand is continuing to tease key specifications of the handset through Weibo. It is confirmed to come with a 5,000mAh battery and offer 120W fast charging support.

A recent TENAA listing suggested a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution on the iQoo Neo 7 SE. The handset is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The triple rear camera setup of the smartphone could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor and dual 2-megapixel secondary sensors. The iQoo Neo 7 SE is said to feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera as well.

