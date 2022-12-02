Technology News
  iQoo 11 Pro Specifications Teased, Confirmed to Feature 4,700mAh Battery With 200W Charging Support

iQoo 11 series launch, which was scheduled on Friday, has been postponed by the company.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 2 December 2022 13:10 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

iQoo 11 Pro will feature a 2K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 series is set to debut in China soon
  • The launch was previously scheduled for December 2
  • iQoo 11 lineup to comprise the vanilla iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro

iQoo 11 Pro charging specifications have been revealed, ahead of the upcoming launch of the smartphone in China. The flagship-grade smartphone will will pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 200W charging, according to the company. The company recently announced that it had postponed the launch of its flagship iQoo 11 series in the country, which was set to take place on Friday. A new launch date for the iQoo 11 series, comprising the vanilla iQoo 11 and the iQoo 11 Pro, is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, iQoo has been teasing customers with the key specifications and features of the upcoming iQoo 11 lineup. As per the company's website, the iQoo 11 Pro will be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery. According to the iQoo, the handset will offer 200W fast charging support.

Additionally, the Chinese smartphone company has also confirmed that the iQoo 11 series will sport an E6 AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The display will also offer support for 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It is also confirmed to offer a peak brightness of 1800 nits and support LTPO technology which allows the smartphone to adjust the refresh rate depending on the on-screen content.

The teaser images shared by the iQoo also confirm that the iQoo 11 will sport a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera.

Furthermore, the iQoo 11 Pro will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and run on Android 13 with the company's OriginOS Forest skin on top. It will arrive in three configurations — 8GB + 256GB storage, 12GB + 256GB storage, and 12GB + 512GB storage.

The handset is also tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture. It may also feature a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a 13-megapixel portrait sensor. The iQoo 11 Pro might also get a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front, as per previous reports.

Further reading: iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Pro Specifications, iQoo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Infinix Zero 5G 2023 With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, Rocket Raccoon Backstory, More
