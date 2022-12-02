iQoo 11 Pro charging specifications have been revealed, ahead of the upcoming launch of the smartphone in China. The flagship-grade smartphone will will pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 200W charging, according to the company. The company recently announced that it had postponed the launch of its flagship iQoo 11 series in the country, which was set to take place on Friday. A new launch date for the iQoo 11 series, comprising the vanilla iQoo 11 and the iQoo 11 Pro, is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, iQoo has been teasing customers with the key specifications and features of the upcoming iQoo 11 lineup. As per the company's website, the iQoo 11 Pro will be equipped with a 4,700mAh battery. According to the iQoo, the handset will offer 200W fast charging support.

Additionally, the Chinese smartphone company has also confirmed that the iQoo 11 series will sport an E6 AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The display will also offer support for 1440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It is also confirmed to offer a peak brightness of 1800 nits and support LTPO technology which allows the smartphone to adjust the refresh rate depending on the on-screen content.

The teaser images shared by the iQoo also confirm that the iQoo 11 will sport a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top for the selfie camera.

Furthermore, the iQoo 11 Pro will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and run on Android 13 with the company's OriginOS Forest skin on top. It will arrive in three configurations — 8GB + 256GB storage, 12GB + 256GB storage, and 12GB + 512GB storage.

The handset is also tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture. It may also feature a 50-megapixel 150-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, along with a 13-megapixel portrait sensor. The iQoo 11 Pro might also get a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the front, as per previous reports.

