iQoo Neo 7 SE, the upcoming smartphone from iQoo, will pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer 120W fast charging support. The Chinese company has also claimed that the dual cell battery can charge from zero to 60 percent in just 10 minutes. The smartphone is scheduled to launch in China on December 2. The promo images of the iQoo Neo 7 SE had leaked recently that suggested that the phone would use Samsung's E5 AMOLED display and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Ahead of the upcoming launch of the iQoo Neo 7 SE, the company has revealed via Weibo that the smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer 120W fast charging support. Additionally, iQoo has also claimed that the Neo 7 SE will pack a dual cell battery that can charge from zero to 60 percent in about 10 minutes.

As mentioned earlier, the iQoo Neo 7 SE is scheduled to China on December 2 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST).

Promo images of the iQoo Neo 7 SE had leaked earlier this month hinting at the design and specifications of the smartphone. The iQoo handset could be available in three colour options as per the leaked poster – Impression Blue, Geometric Black, and Pop Orange.

The smartphone was also tipped to come with a Samsung E5 AMOLED display. The iQoo handset is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The rear panel of iQoo Neo 7 SE is seen with a multiple-camera module with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Another report had suggested that the smartphone could come in 8GB and 12GB RAM options and be headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

