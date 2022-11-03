iQoo 11 May Have Received 3C Certification, Specifications Tipped

iQoo 11 series is in the works and may launch soon if recent leaks are any indication. The lineup is expected to include the vanilla iQoo 11 and the iQoo 11 Pro. In a recent update, the iQoo 11 has allegedly bagged certification from China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing suggests the V2243A model number and 120W fast charging support in the upcoming phone. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well. Separately, a Chinese tipster has suggested a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo 11 and a 4,500mAh battery on the iQoo 11 Pro.

As per a report by IThome, iQoo 11 with model number V2243A has bagged certification from China's 3C website. The listing suggests support for up to 120W fast charging. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well.

Separately, tipster Panda is Bald (translated) on Weibo leaked the battery and charging specifications of the iQoo 11 series. According to the tipster, the upcoming iQoo 11 will have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The iQoo 11 Pro, in contrast, is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging. However, the Vivo sub-brand hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the iQoo 11 lineup.

As per prior leaks, both iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The iQoo 11's triple rear camera unit is said to comprise a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 primary camera paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto unit. The iQoo 11 Pro's camera unit could include a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX866x sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 14.6-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies and video chats, they are tipped to sport a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro are said to come in 8GB, 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.