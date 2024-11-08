iQOO 13 has been confirmed to arrive in India in December. The company's India head has also announced the launch date of the flagship handset in the country. It will come with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with iQOO's Q2 gaming chipset. The smartphone, which was introduced in China on October 30, will come with a Q10 AMOLED display panel from BOE. Other key features of the Indian variant are expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart as well.

iQOO 13 India Launch

The iQOO 13 will launch in India on December 3, according to an X post by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya. The phone is confirmed to be available for purchase via the official iQOO e-store and Amazon.

The company confirmed in an X post that the iQOO 13 will be offered in a Legend Edition with blue-black-red tricolour accents. It will be equipped with the customisable Halo Light feature.

iQOO 13 Features

The Indian variant of the iQOO 13 is confirmed to get a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC alongside a Q2 gaming chipset. The Amazon microsite for the handset reveals that it will carry BOE's Q10 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. More details are expected to be confirmed in the days leading up to the launch.

In China, the iQOO 13 runs on Android 15-based OriginOS 5, but in India it is expected to ship with the FuntouchOS 15 skin on top. The Chinese variant supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage.

The iQOO 13 sports a 6.82-inch screen with HDR support. In the camera department, it packs three 50-megapixel rear camera sensors, including a telephoto and an ultra-wide shooter. It gets a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed by a 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It is equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for security. The smartphone has an IP68 and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

