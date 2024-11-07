iQOO 13 is set to launch in India soon. The company has confirmed that the phone will carry Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It has teased the design of the handset alongside some display features. Now, iQOO has announced the launch timeline of the iQOO 13 in India. The phone was unveiled in China on October 30. The Indian version is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart in terms of design and key specifications.

iQOO 13 India Launch Timeline

The iQOO 13 will launch in India in December, the company confirmed in an X post. As part of the brand's collaboration with BMW Motorsport, the phone will arrive in a Legend Edition with blue-black-red tricolour patterns. Notably, the preceding iQOO 12, which launched in India in December 2023, is available in a similar variant.

#iQOO, in a premium partnership with @BMWMotorsport, brings you the all-new #iQOO13 Legend Edition featuring tricolor patterns that embody the ultimate pursuit of performance and control. Launching this December exclusively at @amazonIN and https://t.co/bXttwlYQef. Stay tuned!… pic.twitter.com/QPWsMHtCNC — iQOO India (@IqooInd) November 6, 2024

The India variant of the iQOO 13 will be available for purchase via the official iQOO e-store and Amazon. An Amazon microsite for the handset has also gone live. The phone is teased with the Halo light feature. The microsite reveals that it will get a 2K LTPO AMOLED display panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to carry a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with a Q2 gaming chipset.

iQOO 13 Features

The iQOO 13 launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, an in-house Q2 gaming chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based OriginOS 5. It is expected to arrive in India with a FuntouchOS 15 skin on top. The handset packs a 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

iQOO 13 comes with a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support. For optics, the phone has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, which includes a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The front-facing camera houses a 32-megapixel sensor. The handset is equipped with an IP68 and IP69-rated build as well as an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

