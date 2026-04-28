iQOO 15 series currently comprises three models, the standard iQOO 15, the flagship iQOO 15 Ultra, and the latest iQOO 15R. Now, the Vivo sub-brand appears to be gearing up for the launch of the newest member of the iQOO 15 family. Dubbed the iQOO 15T, the smartphone is reportedly set to be unveiled soon in China. Additionally, the tech firm will reportedly launch its new flagship tablet, which could be marketed as the iQOO Pad 6 Pro, the first in the iQOO Pad 6 lineup. Both devices will reportedly be powered by flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 series and Snapdragon 8 series chipsets, respectively.

iQOO 15T, iQOO Pad 6 Pro Tipped to Launch in China in May

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has claimed that the Vivo sub-brand is planning to launch the iQOO 15T in China in May. Soon after the handset's unveiling, the tech firm will reportedly unveil its new flagship iQOO Pad 6 Pro. Along with the launch timeline, the leaker has also shared the key specifications and features of the two upcoming devices.

The iQOO 15T will reportedly be powered by the flagship octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. Moreover, the smartphone is said to sport a 6.82-inch 2K flat display. The Vivo sub-brand is tipped to equip the rumoured iQOO 15T with a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back.

On the other hand, the iQOO Pad 6 Pro will reportedly be powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. The tablet could be offered in at least a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. Moreover, it is said to sport a 13.2-inch 4K LCD touchscreen. The iQOO Pad 6 Pro will reportedly be backed by a 13,000mAh battery, with support for 90W wired fast charging. The tablet might also feature an eight-speaker setup, and could go on sale in Grey Crystal, Isle of Man, and Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) colour options.

If this is true, the iQOO 15T will join the lineup soon after the debut of the iQOO 15R, which was launched in India on February 24 at a starting price of Rs. 44,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, along with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, and an Adreno 826 GPU. It also sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.