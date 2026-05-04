The flagship iQOO 15 was launched last year with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. Now, the Vivo sub-brand appears to be readying the iQOO 15T smartphone as a third model in the iQOO 15 series that includes the vanilla iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Ultra, and iQOO 15R. Now, A new leak has shared more details about the upcoming handset. It is tipped to feature a 2K resolution display and a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The iQOO 15T is said to include a 200-megapixel main rear camera.

iQOO 15T Specifications (Expected)

Chinese tipster Experience More (translated from Chinese) suggested details of the upcoming iQOO 15T on Weibo. According to the tipster, the handset will have a 6.82-inch display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Further, it is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 main rear camera sensor. This is in line with previous claims made by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). The upcoming smartphone is said to come with a metal frame.

The iQOO 15T is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The battery capacity is said to be more than 8,000mAh. The handset is rumoured to support 100W wired fast charging like the standard iQOO 15.

If the leaked details turn out to be true, the battery and rear camera would be notable upgrades over the iQOO 15. The new handset is likely to go official later this month in China. However, iQOO has not officially shared any details for the upcoming phone. The new phone will join the iQOO 15R and iQOO 15 Ultra models.

The iQOO 15 was launched in China in October last year with a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope sensor and a 50-megapixel third sensor.

On the front, iQOO 15 features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.