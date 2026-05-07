iQOO 15T has surfaced officially alongside the iQOO Pad 6 Pro tablet and iQOO TWS 5i earbuds ahead of their China launch. The company has shared teaser images revealing parts of the upcoming devices, while leaks have hinted at flagship-grade specifications across the lineup. The products are expected to feature high refresh rate displays, large batteries, and next-generation chipsets. iQOO has also started offering promotional benefits for early buyers in China. However, the company has not yet confirmed the official launch date or global availability details for the devices.

iQOO 15T Appears in Official Teasers Ahead of China Debut

According to iQOO's posts on Weibo, the company has started accepting reservations for the iQOO 15T, iQOO Pad 6 Pro, and iQOO TWS 5i in China. The promotional teasers preview parts of the upcoming products, while reservation offers in China include warranty extensions, battery protection benefits, and exchange deals.

The teaser images show the iQOO 15T with a flat frame, flat edges, and a slim side profile. The right side houses the volume rocker and power button. A large, raised rear camera module with a metallic ring design is also visible, while the phone appears to be in a blue colour option. The rear panel remains mostly hidden in the teaser, although recent leaks suggest the device could adopt a design language similar to the iQOO 15 Ultra.

Leaks further indicate that the iQOO 15T may sport a 6.83-inch 2K flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to use MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9500 chipset, which is tipped to be based on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process.

In the camera department, the iQOO 15T is rumoured to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and full-pixel autofocus support. The phone is also expected to support 8K video recording.

The handset is also tipped to pack an 8,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. It is also likely to include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, IP68 and IP69 ratings, and an X-axis linear motor for improved haptics.

iQOO Pad 6 Pro, TWS 5i Also Confirmed Alongside iQOO 15T

The iQOO Pad 6 Pro teaser reveals a slim design and a circular dual-camera setup on the rear panel. Reports indicate that the tablet could feature a 13.2-inch 4K LCD screen and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The tablet is also expected to offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, along with a 13,000mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging.

Meanwhile, the iQOO TWS 5i teaser shows stem-style in-ear earbuds paired with a black and gold charging case. The company has also confirmed support for up to 50 hours of battery life and a 42ms low-latency gaming mode.

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