iQOO Working on Smartphone With 7,000mAh Battery, Small Display to Compete With OnePlus 15T, Tipster Claims

iQOO 15 Mini is expected to compete with the OnePlus 15T, the Chinese smartphone maker’s next-generation compact handset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 August 2025 19:47 IST
iQOO Working on Smartphone With 7,000mAh Battery, Small Display to Compete With OnePlus 15T, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 series will succeed the iQOO 13 series (pictured), which was launched in 2024

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 Mini could be a compact model in the iQOO 15 series
  • iQOO 15 Mini is tipped to compete with the OnePlus 15T
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
iQOO 15 series leaks have been surfacing online over the past few months, giving us a peek at the specifications and features of the rumoured smartphone lineup from the Vivo sub-brand. However, a new leak indicates that the company might also unveil a compact handset as part of the series with a high-capacity battery pack. As per reports, it could be called the iQOO 15 Mini or the iQOO 15T and might go head-to-head with the OnePlus 15T. Although the company has neither confirmed the presence of such a handset or its specifications, this new information should be taken with a grain of salt.

iQOO 15 Mini Specifications (Expected)

In a Weibo post, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) says that the Chinese tech firm is planning to unveil a new compact device. Although the leaker did not name the handset, it is expected to be the iQOO 15 Mini or the iQOO 15T, which could launch as part of the rumoured iQOO 15 series (via Playfuldroid).

iqoo 15 mini inline iQOO 15 Mini

The unnamed iQOO smartphone is tipped to directly compete with the OnePlus 15T
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Smart Pikachu

 

The Vivo sub-brand might equip the smartphone with a 7,000mAh battery. To achieve this, the brand might equip the phone with a silicon-carbon battery. The purported iQOO 15 Mini or iQOO 15T is said to compete with the OnePlus 15T, which could succeed the OnePlus 13T. The rumoured OnePlus 15T could be another compact handset from the Shenzhen-based firm that packs a 7,000mAh battery.

Both the iQOO 15 Mini and the OnePlus 15T could offer decent gaming performance, but might not see thinner bezels on the front. Additionally, since iQOO 15 Mini is said to be part of the iQOO 15 lineup, the leaked specifications of the upcoming handset can be looked at for context.

As per recent reports, the iQOO 15 might sport a 6.85-inch AMOLED display. It is said to be powered by the yet-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC, which will be the company's flagship chipset. In line with the latest leak, the standard iQOO 15 is also expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery, and it might offer 100W wired fast charging support.

For optics, the standard iQOO 15 model is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and another 50-megapixel shooter.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
iQOO Working on Smartphone With 7,000mAh Battery, Small Display to Compete With OnePlus 15T, Tipster Claims
