iQoo has finally revealed the design of its upcoming premium smartphone in India. Called the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G, the handset is scheduled to launch in India on July 4 and is expected to be a higher end model of the existing iQoo Neo 7 5G, which was launched earlier this year. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G may be a new model for India, but it appears to be a rebadged version of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, that was launched in China, in December last year.

After several official teasers about the upcoming smartphone's design, iQoo India has finally revealed the design of its upcoming premium smartphone. It isn't clear as to how many finishes the smartphone will be announced in, but we can now confirm that it will arrive in this vegan or faux leather option as revealed by the brand's official Twitter handle in two separate tweets.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G's design appears very similar to previous leaks with rounded corners and curved edges on the left and right sides. This faux leather option shown in the first tweet, is available in a bright orange colour and seems to have a soft touch finish with a leather-like texture. The metal frame on the sides has a matching gold finish and the same has been applied to the rectangular camera module and iQoo logo as well. The second tweet gives us a better view of the left side showing two buttons for the volume rocker and the power button.

Are you ready for the bold and fearless #iQOONeo7Pro. Brace yourself to be blown away by its high performance and sleek looks.



Launching on 4th July, exclusively available on @amazonIN & https://t.co/ZK4Krrdztq



Know more: https://t.co/e0vuC8HIkR #PowerToWin pic.twitter.com/QdZ3kJGlHz — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 14, 2023

As for its leaked and expected specifications, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is said to have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Indian model is said to boot to Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 and will be priced between Rs 38,000 and Rs. 42,000.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to have three rear-facing cameras. This would include a 50-megapixel primary camera (with OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera will be used for clicking selfies. Also revealed in past leaks is a 5,000mAh battery that will support 120W fast-charging.

