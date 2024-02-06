Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro Display, Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of February 22 India Launch

iQoo Neo 9 Pro Display, Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of February 22 India Launch

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2024 16:29 IST
iQoo Neo 9 Pro Display, Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of February 22 India Launch

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to launch in Conqueror Black and Fiery Red colours

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 Pro launched in China alongside a base iQoo Neo 9
  • The phone ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14
  • The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is backed by a 5,160mAh battery
Advertisement

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on February 22. The model was initially unveiled in China in December 2023 alongside the vanilla iQoo Neo 9. For India, the company will most likely only bring the Pro variant. The Amazon availability of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro had been confirmed a while back. A microsite for the product is live on Amazon India and lists certain key specifications of the Indian variant of the handset. Newer details have now been revealed on the page confirming display, battery, and charging features of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro.

The Amazon microsite for the iQoo Neo 9 Pro confirmed that the phone will be equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The page also reveals that the Indian variant of the handset will be backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for up to 120W wired fast charging. More details will be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in India and will include a Supercomputing Q1 chip to offer users an enhanced gaming experience with 144 frames per second (fps) and up to 900 pixels resolution. It is also set to launch in two configurations - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, the latter of which is claimed to have obtained an AnTuTu score of more than 1.7 million.

The company has also confirmed that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro will launch with Conqueror Black and Fiery Red colour options. The former variant will come with a glossy finish while the latter will carry a dual-tone faux leather back panel. The dual rear camera unit of the handset will feature a 50-megapixel IMX920 primary sensor with an optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported Night Vision camera and an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

In China, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600). It is also available in the Chinese market in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations, respectively priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,100) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800). In India, the model has been tipped to be priced below Rs. 40,000. The company has confirmed that pre-bookings for the handset will begin on February 8.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 9 Pro, iQoo Neo 9 Pro India launch, iQoo Neo 9 Pro price in India, iQoo Neo 9 Pro specifications, iQoo Neo 9 series, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Said to Be in Talks With RBI Over Regulatory Concerns
Microsoft to Share Update on 'Future of Xbox' Next Week Amid Reports of First-Party Games Going Multi-Platform

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 9 Pro Display, Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of February 22 India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 8 Series and Older Models Get February Update With Bug Fixes, Security Patches in Tow
  2. Two NFT Artists Ordered to Pay $9 Million to Yuga Labs for Infringing BAYC Designs, Turmoil to Continue
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Display, Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of February 22 India Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With IP68 Build, Removable Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Smartphone Prices in India Could Rise in Q2 2024 Due to Rising Component Costs: Report
  6. Infinix Smart 8 Gets New 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability
  7. Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Samsung Uses Lower-Grade Titanium on Galaxy S24 Ultra; Reveals Teardown Video
  9. Apple Vision Pro Buyers Who Forget the Device's Passcode May Have to Take It Back to Store
  10. Amazon Introduces Generative AI Shopping Assistant Rufus, Available for Beta Testing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »