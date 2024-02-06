iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on February 22. The model was initially unveiled in China in December 2023 alongside the vanilla iQoo Neo 9. For India, the company will most likely only bring the Pro variant. The Amazon availability of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro had been confirmed a while back. A microsite for the product is live on Amazon India and lists certain key specifications of the Indian variant of the handset. Newer details have now been revealed on the page confirming display, battery, and charging features of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro.

The Amazon microsite for the iQoo Neo 9 Pro confirmed that the phone will be equipped with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The page also reveals that the Indian variant of the handset will be backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for up to 120W wired fast charging. More details will be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is confirmed to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in India and will include a Supercomputing Q1 chip to offer users an enhanced gaming experience with 144 frames per second (fps) and up to 900 pixels resolution. It is also set to launch in two configurations - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB, the latter of which is claimed to have obtained an AnTuTu score of more than 1.7 million.

The company has also confirmed that the iQoo Neo 9 Pro will launch with Conqueror Black and Fiery Red colour options. The former variant will come with a glossy finish while the latter will carry a dual-tone faux leather back panel. The dual rear camera unit of the handset will feature a 50-megapixel IMX920 primary sensor with an optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported Night Vision camera and an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

In China, the iQoo Neo 9 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 256GB option is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,600). It is also available in the Chinese market in 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB configurations, respectively priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,100) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,800). In India, the model has been tipped to be priced below Rs. 40,000. The company has confirmed that pre-bookings for the handset will begin on February 8.

