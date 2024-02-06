Technology News
Redmi A3 will likely be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2024 09:53 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi A3 is expected to succeed the Redmi A2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi A3 is said to carry a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset is likely to ship with Android 13-based UI
  • The Redmi A3 may carry up to 128GB of RAM
Redmi A3 is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Remdi A2, which was introduced in India in May 2023 alongside the Redmi A2+. The purported handset, like its predecessors, is tipped to be a budget offering, the cheapest among all the Redmi models available in the market. However, the Redmi A3 may come with some significant upgrades over the older models. Previously, the phone has been spotted on several certification sites and listed on select retail stores, as well. Now, the retail box of the rumoured handset has leaked suggesting some key specifications. 

A GSMArena report shared images of the Redmi A3 retail box. On the box, it is seen that the phone is equipped with a 6.71-inch display, which is considerably bigger than the 6.52-inch panel on the Redmi A2. The report claims that the display will also offer a 90Hz refresh rate. Since the retail boxes have leaked, and the model has already been spotted in African retail outlets, it is likely to launch soon.

The Redmi A3 is seen with 128GB of onboard storage alongside 4GB of RAM. The Redmi A2 launched with 32GB and 64GB storage options. Notably, the model was recently seen online with 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Alongside a larger display, the Redmi A3 is also said to carry a larger camera module. In the images shared in the report, it is seen in a black colour option with a circular camera module, placed centrally towards the top of the back panel. It appears to house a dual rear camera system alongside an LED flash.

Previous listings suggest that the Redmi A3 will be available in black, blue, and forest green colour options, with a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display to house the front camera. It is expected to support dual SIM connectivity and run Android 13 out-of-the-box. Alongside the aforementioned display details, the phone could offer an HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) resolution with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 400nits of peak brightness.

The Redmi A3 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, with support for up to 8GB VRAM. It is also said to get eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The dual rear camera unit of the phone is likely to include a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified AI-backed camera. The front camera could be equipped with an 8-megapixel unit. It is likely to get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

Redmi A3 has also been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website recently, hinting at an imminent India launch.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
