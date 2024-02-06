Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra Design, Colour Options, Key Specifications Tipped

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra may launch soon as details about the phone have surfaced online. Recently, the base Asus Zenfone 11 was spotted on the Google Play Console. The Zenfone 11 Ultra, as the name suggests, is expected to be larger and/or carry better features than the vanilla model. Notably, the Asus Zenfone 11, expected to succeed the Asus Zenfone 10, is likely to come with upgrades.

Reddit user Td3v11 claims to have spotted the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra alongside an image of its retail box and specification sheet within the latest ROG 8 firmware update. The Asus ROG Phone 8 series was introduced in January this year. The Zenfone 11 Ultra model is seen with a similar design as the ROG Phone 8 Pro model with its glossy ridges on the back panel as well as a similar-sized rear camera module. The camera module on the purported Zenfone 11 Ultra, however, is rectangular and appears with more ridges. It also does not have the engraved ROG logo on its back for obvious reasons.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra leaked specifications sheet

Photo Credit: Reddit/Td3v11

The leaked specifications sheet suggests that the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra will feature a 6.78-inch full-HD (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Samsung flexible AMOLED LTPO panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and up to 144Hz in Game Genie mode. It is listed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is listed with a triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel IMX890 primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and gimbal optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. It is also likely to come with a 13-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree field of view ultra-wide lens, and an OIS-supported 32-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. The front camera is listed to get a 32-megapixel RGBW sensor.

The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is also likely to be backed by a 5,500mAh with support for 65W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone is also expected to carry a 3.5mm audio jack and Dirac-backed dual stereo speakers. It is seen in five colour options - Desert Sienna, Eternal Black, Misty Gray, Skyline Blue, and Verdure Green.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.