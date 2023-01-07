Technology News
TENAA site shows that the iQoo phone carrying model number V2230EA will feature a 6.51-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 January 2023 15:46 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 11 Pro and iQoo 11 were launched in China in December

Highlights
  • TENAA listing suggests multiple RAM and storage options
  • The iQoo smartphone appeared with model number V2230EA
  • It seems to have a 5-megapixel selfie sensor

iQoo 11 and iQoo Neo 7 SE were launched in China recently. Now, an unknown iQoo smartphone with model number V2230EA has been spotted on multiple certifications websites including China's TENAA certification site, suggesting that the phone may launch soon. It appears to have a 6.51-inch display, a 4,910mAh battery and dual rear cameras led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The listing on China Compulsory Certification (3C) website suggests 18W of fast charging support in the upcoming phone. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well.

The TENAA site shows that the unannounced iQoo phone with model number V2230EA will feature a 6.51-inch full-HD (720x1,600 pixels) display and pack a 4,910mAh battery. This listing also suggests that the phone will have 4GB, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options, and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB onboard storage versions. It is listed to be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, with a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz.

The iQoo smartphone seems to carry a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the listing suggests a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The listing indicates the presence of a gravity sensor, distance sensor, and light sensor on the device. Furthermore, it is listed to come with a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

It could measure 1164.05×75.6×8.15mm and weigh 186 grams. Further, the listing includes dual-SIM support and an Android operating system as well as Bluetooth and GPS support.

Although iQoo hasn't hinted at a new budget smartphone, the listing on the TENAA site does show that it received the certification from the regulator on December 28.

Nothing concrete can be said about the official name of the phone but it is speculated to come with iQoo U6 moniker.

Additionally, as per a report by Gizmochina, the iQoo V2230EA is listed on the 3C certification website. The alleged listing suggests 18W fast charging in the device.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo V2230EA, iQoo U6, iQoo U6 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Jack Ma to Handover Ant Group’s Control as Part of Company’s Restructure
