iQoo 11 and iQoo Neo 7 SE were launched in China recently. Now, an unknown iQoo smartphone with model number V2230EA has been spotted on multiple certifications websites including China's TENAA certification site, suggesting that the phone may launch soon. It appears to have a 6.51-inch display, a 4,910mAh battery and dual rear cameras led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. The listing on China Compulsory Certification (3C) website suggests 18W of fast charging support in the upcoming phone. It is listed with 5G connectivity as well.

The TENAA site shows that the unannounced iQoo phone with model number V2230EA will feature a 6.51-inch full-HD (720x1,600 pixels) display and pack a 4,910mAh battery. This listing also suggests that the phone will have 4GB, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options, and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB onboard storage versions. It is listed to be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, with a maximum frequency of 2.2GHz.

The iQoo smartphone seems to carry a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the listing suggests a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats. The listing indicates the presence of a gravity sensor, distance sensor, and light sensor on the device. Furthermore, it is listed to come with a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

It could measure 1164.05×75.6×8.15mm and weigh 186 grams. Further, the listing includes dual-SIM support and an Android operating system as well as Bluetooth and GPS support.

Although iQoo hasn't hinted at a new budget smartphone, the listing on the TENAA site does show that it received the certification from the regulator on December 28.

Nothing concrete can be said about the official name of the phone but it is speculated to come with iQoo U6 moniker.

Additionally, as per a report by Gizmochina, the iQoo V2230EA is listed on the 3C certification website. The alleged listing suggests 18W fast charging in the device.

