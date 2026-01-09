Technology News
Best Smartphones Under 20,000 to Buy in India in 2026: Moto G67 Power, Realme P4 5G, and More

Moto G67 Power runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 January 2026 18:49 IST
Best Smartphones Under 20,000 to Buy in India in 2026: Moto G67 Power, Realme P4 5G, and More

iQOO Z10R 5G has a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Check out the top smartphones under Rs, 20,000 in India
  • Realme P4 5G has a starting price tag of Rs. 18,499
  • Vivo T4R 5G is backed by a 5,700mAh battery
The budget Android smartphone segment has seen multiple launches in recent months. As the competition is intensifying, brands like Vivo, Motorola, iQOO, and Realme have launched several new models with premium features at budget-friendly prices to grab the attention of buyers. If you're looking to buy a smartphone under Rs. 20,000 in India in 2026, there are many options right now. Many of these phones now come equipped with high refresh rate AMOLED displays, 50-megapixel primary rear cameras and the latest and mid-range processors from both Qualcomm and MediaTek. Some models offer gaming features and thermal management techniques, while some guarantee long-term software updates and reliable battery life with fast charging.

Here are five top picks under Rs. 20,000 that you can consider buying this year in India. The list includes Moto G67 Power, Realme P4 5G, iQOO Z10R, Vivo T4R 5G, and Oppo K13x 5G. Prices and availability of these models vary across stores and e-commerce listings, so it's worth comparing prices across different platforms before buying

Moto G67 Power 5G

The midrange Moto G67 Power 5G is a suitable option if you are looking for the latest handset with decent specifications under Rs. 20,000. This device was launched in November last year in India with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla 7i protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

moto g67 power design vegan gadgets 360

For optics, the Moto G67 Power 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a “two-in-one Flicker” lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It has MIL-810H military grade certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display:  6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD screen, 120Hz refresh rate.
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
  • RAM, storage: 8GB, 128GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter
  • Battery: 7,000mAh

Moto G67 Power 5G Price in India

The price of the Moto G67 Power 5G is set at Rs. 15,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option in India. You can get this model in Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro shades.

Realme P4 5G

You can also consider the Realme P4 5G, which has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The handset uses MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset paired with Realme's Hyper Vision chip, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the Realme P4 5G sports a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. It has a 16-megapixel front camera. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 10W reverse charging. The phone has IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance and features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security.

Key Specifications

  • Display:  6.77-inch AMOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 
  • RAM, storage: Up to 8GB, Up to 256GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,000mAh 

Realme P4 5G Price in India

The Realme P4 5G is priced in India starting at Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 19,499 and Rs. 21,499, respectively. It is available in Engine Blue, Forge Red, and Steel Grey colour options.

iQOO Z10R 5G

The iQOO Z10R 5G is another best option available in the Indian market under Rs. 20,000. It has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits brightness. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor under the hood, along with up to 12GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

iqooz10r design extra gadgets 360

For imaging, the iQOO Z10R 5G has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 32-megapixel front camera for s;efes.

The iQOO Z10R 5G has a 5,700mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It has an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone offers SGS five-star drop resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM, storage: Up to 12GB, up to 256GB storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 with OIS + 2-megapixel bokeh
  • Battery: 5,700mAh with 44W fast charging

iQOO Z10R 5G Price in India

iQOO Z10R 5G is priced at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model in India. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs. 21,499. It is available in Aquamarine and Moonstone hues.

Vivo T4R 5G

Vivo's T series smartphone is a suitable option for people who need 5G connectivity and a curved AMOLED display under Rs. 20,000. The Vivo T4R 5G has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

vivo t4r 5g vivo 2

On the rear, the Vivo T4R 5G features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel bokeh camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Vivo T4R 5G is backed by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance. For security, it has an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC
  • RAM, storage: Up to 12GB, Up to 256GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,700mAh

Vivo T4R 5G Price in India

Price of Vivo T4R 5G starts at Rs. 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models cost Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 23,499, respectively. It is launched in Arctic White and Twilight Blue colourways.

Oppo K13x 5G

Oppo K13x 5G is another pick for users with basic smartphone needs, and it won't burn a hole in your pocket. This model has a 6.67-inch LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

oppo k13x review ndtv display

For optics, the Oppo K13x 5G has a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The handset supports several AI features and has an IP65 dust and water-resistance rating. It has a MIL-STD 810-H military-grade durability certification.

The Oppo K13x 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

Key Specifications

  • Display:  6.67-inch LCD screen, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • RAM, storage: Up to 8GB, 128GB
  • Rear Cameras:  50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,000mAh 

Oppo K13x 5G Price in India

Oppo K13x 5G is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 6GB and 8GB variants with the same amount of storage are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. This phone is offered in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach colour options.

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design with IP64-rating
  • Decent camera performance
  • 4K video recording on all cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Stereo speakers
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • FM Radio app
  • Bad
  • No microSD storage expansion
  • Display could have been brighter
  • Only 1 year OS upgrade
  • Poor ultrawide camera
Read detailed Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast HDR-capable curved-edge display
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Only 2 years OS and 3 years of SMRs
  • Jarring haptics
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z10R 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fluid adaptive 120Hz display
  • Extremely durable build
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden operating system
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OPPO K13x 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Moto G67 Power, Realme P4 5G, Oppo K13x 5G, Vivo T4, iQOO Z10R
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk’s X Limits Grok AI Image Generation to Paid Subscribers Following Deepfake Backlash: Report

Best Smartphones Under 20,000 to Buy in India in 2026: Moto G67 Power, Realme P4 5G, and More
