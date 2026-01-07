Technology News
English Edition

iQOO Z11 Turbo Battery, Charging Details Confirmed; Tipster Leaks Camera Specifications

iQOO Z11 Turbo will be launched in China later this month in four colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2026 11:16 IST
iQOO Z11 Turbo Battery, Charging Details Confirmed; Tipster Leaks Camera Specifications

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 Turbo is teased to feature a dual rear camera unit.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 Turbo will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • iQOO Z11 Turbo will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

iQOO Z11 Turbo is scheduled to be unveiled in China later this month, as the latest addition to the Chinese tech firm's lineup. Leading up to the launch of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, the Vivo sub-brand has been teasing the key details about the phone, including the price range, colourways, chipset, design, and ingress protection (IP) ratings. Now, a company executive has revealed iQOO Z11 Turbo's battery capacity and charging support. Moreover, a tipster has leaked the camera configuration of the phone, along with its RAM and storage options.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, iQOO Product Manager Xing Cheng has confirmed the iQOO Z11 Turbo will be equipped with a 7,600mAh battery. The handset is now also confirmed to offer 100W wired fast charging support with “Direct-Drive Power Supply 2.0” (translated from Chinese) technology. The upcoming smartphone will be 7.9mm thick and weigh about 202g, the company executive added.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared on Weibo that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Additionally, it is said to carry an 8-megapixel secondary camera on the back. The phone is tipped to be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. Since the company has yet to confirm these details, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

We already knew that the iQOO Z11 Turbo would be launched in China in January. It is confirmed to be priced in China between CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 38,000). The phone is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Vivo China online store. The company recently revealed that the handset will be offered in Canglang Floating Light (blue), Halo Powder (pink), Extreme Night Black, and Sky White (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It will be equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K display, too. For photos and videos, iQOO's Z11 Turbo will carry a 200-megapixel “ultra-clear” primary rear camera.

It is also confirmed to sport a metal frame, a glass rear panel, and rounded corners. It will ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, too. The tech firm will also equip the phone with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO Z11 Turbo, iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications, iQOO Z11 Turbo Features, iQOO Z11 Turbo Launch, iQOO Z11 Turbo Price, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
CES 2026: Eureka Z50, E10 Evo Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched, FloorShine 890 Tags Along

Related Stories

iQOO Z11 Turbo Battery, Charging Details Confirmed; Tipster Leaks Camera Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras
  2. Redmi Note 15 5G Launched in India With 108-Megapixel Camera at This Price
  3. Motorola Unveils Razr Fold as its First Book-Style Foldable at CES
  4. Realme 16 Pro Series With 7,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G With 12,000mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 Listed on IMEI Database: Report
  7. Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro Review: A New Dawn for Realme
  8. Redmi Note 15 5G First Impressions
  9. CES 2026: Motorola Enters the Wearable AI Race With Project Maxwell
  10. iQOO Z11 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Imminent Launch in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Unveils Unified AI Platform and AI Pin-Styled Wearable Device Prototype at CES 2026
  2. iQOO Z11 Turbo Battery, Charging Details Confirmed; Tipster Leaks Camera Specifications
  3. CES 2026: Eureka Z50, E10 Evo Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched, FloorShine 890 Tags Along
  4. Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip and 50-Megapixel Sony LYTIA Cameras: Price, Specifications
  5. CES 2026: Motorola Razr Fold Announced With 2K LTPO Inner Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
  6. Self-Driving Cars Could Prevent Over 1 Million Road Injuries Across the U.S. by 2035
  7. Astronomers Measure Mass and Distance of a Rogue Planet for the First Time in History
  8. The Rip OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Netflix’s One Last Adventure Takes Fans Inside the Making of Stranger Things 5
  10. Heer Express Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About This Romance Comedy Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »