iQOO Z11 Turbo is scheduled to be unveiled in China later this month, as the latest addition to the Chinese tech firm's lineup. Leading up to the launch of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, the Vivo sub-brand has been teasing the key details about the phone, including the price range, colourways, chipset, design, and ingress protection (IP) ratings. Now, a company executive has revealed iQOO Z11 Turbo's battery capacity and charging support. Moreover, a tipster has leaked the camera configuration of the phone, along with its RAM and storage options.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, iQOO Product Manager Xing Cheng has confirmed the iQOO Z11 Turbo will be equipped with a 7,600mAh battery. The handset is now also confirmed to offer 100W wired fast charging support with “Direct-Drive Power Supply 2.0” (translated from Chinese) technology. The upcoming smartphone will be 7.9mm thick and weigh about 202g, the company executive added.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared on Weibo that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Additionally, it is said to carry an 8-megapixel secondary camera on the back. The phone is tipped to be available in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. Since the company has yet to confirm these details, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

We already knew that the iQOO Z11 Turbo would be launched in China in January. It is confirmed to be priced in China between CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 38,000). The phone is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Vivo China online store. The company recently revealed that the handset will be offered in Canglang Floating Light (blue), Halo Powder (pink), Extreme Night Black, and Sky White (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo will be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It will be equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K display, too. For photos and videos, iQOO's Z11 Turbo will carry a 200-megapixel “ultra-clear” primary rear camera.

It is also confirmed to sport a metal frame, a glass rear panel, and rounded corners. It will ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, too. The tech firm will also equip the phone with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

