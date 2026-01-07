Technology News
English Edition

iQOO Z11 Turbo Launch Date Announced: Expected Price Range, Specifications and More

iQOO Z11 Turbo is currently available for pre-order in China via the Vivo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2026 18:50 IST
iQOO Z11 Turbo Launch Date Announced: Expected Price Range, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 Turbo will feature a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped deco.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iOQO Z11 Turbo will carry a dual rear camera setup
  • iQOO Z11 Turbo will be offered in four colourways
  • The company recently teased the phone’s price range
Advertisement

iQOO Z11 Turbo will be launched in China in the third week of January, the smartphone maker announced on Wednesday. On top of this, the company revealed that iQOO's upcoming handset will feature a Q2 e-sports chip for enhanced gaming performance. Currently on pre-order, the phone is confirmed to be sold in China in four colour options. Recently, an iQOO executive confirmed various details about the phone's battery and charging support. Previously, the tech firm also revealed that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which was released in November 2025. It is also confirmed to feature a dual rear camera unit.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Will be Launched in China on January 15

The Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will be unveiled in China on January 15 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The handset is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Vivo China online store. This comes soon after the company announced that the phone will be available in Canglang Floating Light (blue), Halo Powder (pink), Extreme Night Black, and Sky White (translated from Chinese) colourways, too.

Recently, iQOO Product Manager Xing Cheng, in a post on Weibo, revealed that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will pack a 7,600mAh battery. It will also launch with 100W wired fast charging support with “Direct-Drive Power Supply 2.0” (translated from Chinese) technology. It is also confirmed to be 7.9mm thick and weigh about 202g. The iQOO Z11 Turbo will cost between CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 38,000) in China.

An octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process, will power the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo. Also, the handset will be equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K display. In the camera department, iQOO's Z11 Turbo will feature a 200-megapixel “ultra-clear” main rear shooter. It will boast a metal frame and a glass rear panel. The company claims that the handset will be IP68 + IP69-rated for dust and water resistance, too.

A tipster also recently claimed that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will feature an 8-megapixel secondary camera on the back, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is also tipped to be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO Z11 Turbo, iQOO Z11 Turbo Launch Date, iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications, iQOO Z11 Turbo Features, iQOO Z11 Turbo Launch, iQOO Z11 Turbo Price, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
A Legacy in Motion: OPPO Reno15 Series Will Bring the Next Chapter in Reno’s Camera Journey
Why Samsung Says Memory Shortages Will Make Every Gadget Pricier

Related Stories

iQOO Z11 Turbo Launch Date Announced: Expected Price Range, Specifications and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  2. Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. Kalamkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty Starrer Online?
  4. YouTube Music Is Flooding Recommendations With AI Songs, Users Say
  5. CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary, Akis Announces
  6. OnePlus 15T Leak Suggests This Major Battery Upgrade Is Coming This Year
  7. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
  8. OnePlus Turbo 6 Confirmed to Launch With This 165Hz Display
  9. Why Samsung Says Memory Shortages Will Make Every Gadget Pricier
  10. Here's When Apple's iPhone 17e Is Expected to Enter Mass Production
#Latest Stories
  1. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When to Watch This Telugu Fantasy Action Film Online
  2. Angammal OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Film Online
  3. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
  4. iPhone 17e With 6.1-Inch Display and Dynamic Island to Enter Mass Production Soon, Tipster Claims
  5. Why Samsung Says Memory Shortages Will Make Every Gadget Pricier
  6. iQOO Z11 Turbo Launch Date Announced: Expected Price Range, Specifications and More
  7. “Built from India, to the World," Says Akis Evangelidis, As CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary
  8. OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Notable Battery Upgrade
  9. Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January
  10. CES 2026: Razer Unveils Project Ava, an Echo-Like AI Holographic Device for Gamers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »