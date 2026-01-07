iQOO Z11 Turbo will be launched in China in the third week of January, the smartphone maker announced on Wednesday. On top of this, the company revealed that iQOO's upcoming handset will feature a Q2 e-sports chip for enhanced gaming performance. Currently on pre-order, the phone is confirmed to be sold in China in four colour options. Recently, an iQOO executive confirmed various details about the phone's battery and charging support. Previously, the tech firm also revealed that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which was released in November 2025. It is also confirmed to feature a dual rear camera unit.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Will be Launched in China on January 15

The Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will be unveiled in China on January 15 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The handset is currently available for pre-order in the country via the Vivo China online store. This comes soon after the company announced that the phone will be available in Canglang Floating Light (blue), Halo Powder (pink), Extreme Night Black, and Sky White (translated from Chinese) colourways, too.

Recently, iQOO Product Manager Xing Cheng, in a post on Weibo, revealed that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will pack a 7,600mAh battery. It will also launch with 100W wired fast charging support with “Direct-Drive Power Supply 2.0” (translated from Chinese) technology. It is also confirmed to be 7.9mm thick and weigh about 202g. The iQOO Z11 Turbo will cost between CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 38,000) in China.

An octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 3nm process, will power the upcoming iQOO Z11 Turbo. Also, the handset will be equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K display. In the camera department, iQOO's Z11 Turbo will feature a 200-megapixel “ultra-clear” main rear shooter. It will boast a metal frame and a glass rear panel. The company claims that the handset will be IP68 + IP69-rated for dust and water resistance, too.

A tipster also recently claimed that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will feature an 8-megapixel secondary camera on the back, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It is also tipped to be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.