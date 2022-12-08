Technology News
iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 With E6 2K LTPO 4.0 Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo 11 Pro price starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 December 2022 17:11 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro come in Isle of Man Special Edition, Legendary Edition, and Track Version shades

Highlights
  • iQoo 11 Pro and iQoo 11 run on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13
  • They have 16-megapixel selfie cameras
  • iQoo 11 will go on sale from December 11

iQoo 11 Pro and iQoo 11 were launched in China on Thursday. The new flagship smartphones by the Vivo sub-brand come in three colour options and are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The iQoo 11 Pro and iQoo 11 feature Samsung E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution and LTPO 4.0 technology. They carry 50-megapixel triple rear camera units and are equipped with a V2 chip that is touted to help enhance photography and system performance. The iQoo 11 has a 5,000mAh battery, while the Pro model is backed by a 4,700mAh battery. Read on to know more about the price and specifications of iQoo 11 series.

iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 price

Price of iQoo 11 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and goes up to CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,00) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and finally, CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

iQoo 11 is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The top-of-the-line variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000).

Both smartphones come in Isle of Man Special Edition, Legendary Edition, and Track Version colour variants (translated). The iQoo 11 Pro is scheduled to go on sale in China from December 21 while the vanilla model is currently up for pre-reservations and will go on sale starting December 12.

iQoo 11 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) iQoo 11 Pro runs on OriginOS 3 based on Android 13, and features a 6.78-inch Samsung-made AMOLED 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) display featuring HDR10+ support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The display offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and supports DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and 1,800 nits of peak brightness. The new iQoo smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Adreno 740 GPU. It offers a vapour chamber (VC) cooling plate for thermal management during gaming sessions.

The iQoo 11 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel VCS IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens (150-degree field-of-view) with f/2.27 lens, and a 13-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.46 lens. On the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.45 lens. It is equipped with Vivo's V2 Image Signal Processor (ISP) chip as well.

There is up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage on the iQoo 11 Pro. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, USB OTG, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, infrared remote control, and proximity sensor. The phone also includes a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature for authentication.

The iQoo 11 Pro is backed by a 4,700mAh battery, with 200W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The handset measures 164.76x75.30x8.89mm and measures 213 grams.

iQoo 11 specifications

The iQoo 11 features the same SIM, software, display, and hardware specifications as the iQoo 11 Pro. It sports a similar triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with an f/1.88 lens. The camera unit also comprises a 13-megapixel portrait lens with an f/2.46 lens and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies and video chats, the iQoo 11 also has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

There is up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage on the iQoo 11 as well. Connectivity options are identical to the Pro model, as are the sensors. Further, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature.

The iQoo 11 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with 120W fast charging support. The battery also comes with reverse charging feature. iQoo has listed the handset with 164.86x77.07x8.40mm measurement and 208 grams weight.

Nithya P Nair
Comment
 
 

