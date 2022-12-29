iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition has been launched in China on Thursday. The new smartphone by the Vivo sub-brand is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and offers similar specifications as the vanilla iQoo Neo 7. There are, however, some differences. The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition features a hole-punch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The new variant comes in three colour options and is up for sale in four RAM and storage configurations. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone offers a cooling feature that uses a 4,013mm square vapour chamber (VC) cooling area for thermal management during gaming. The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W flash charging.

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition price, availability

The newly launched iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition price has been set at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), while the 16GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The top-end model with 16GB + 512GB storage costs CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800).

The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition is currently up for purchase via the Vivo website in China in Impression Blue, Geometric Black, and Pop Orange (translated) colour options. Details about the launch of the new iQoo smartphone in other markets are yet to be revealed.

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 93.11 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display offers HDR support and has 1500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has a Pro+ display chip that is claimed to deliver high frame stability and low power consumption. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Adreno 730 GPU. The new iQoo phone comes with a dual X-axis linear motor for 4D game vibration. It also offers a 4,013mm square vapour chamber (VC) cooling area for thermal management during gaming sessions.

Like the vanilla iQoo Neo 7, the Racing Edition also packs a triple rear camera setup. The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture and OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Further, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition carries up to 512GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, infrared remote control, and pressure sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports a face unlock feature.

iQoo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition. The battery supports 120W flash charging. It is said to deliver up to 417 hours of standby time on a single charge. Besides, the smartphone measures 164.81x76.9x8.5mm. The Geometric Black variant weighs 202 grams, while the other two variants weigh 197 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.