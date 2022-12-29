Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition price starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 30,800).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2022 18:50 IST
iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition comes in Impression Blue, Geometric Black and Pop Orange shades

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition carries a 5,000mAh battery
  • It has 16-megapixel primary sensor
  • iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition has triple rear cameras

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition has been launched in China on Thursday. The new smartphone by the Vivo sub-brand is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and offers similar specifications as the vanilla iQoo Neo 7. There are, however, some differences. The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition features a hole-punch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The new variant comes in three colour options and is up for sale in four RAM and storage configurations. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone offers a cooling feature that uses a 4,013mm square vapour chamber (VC) cooling area for thermal management during gaming. The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W flash charging.

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition price, availability

The newly launched iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition price has been set at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000), while the 16GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,000). The top-end model with 16GB + 512GB storage costs CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,800).

The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition is currently up for purchase via the Vivo website in China in Impression Blue, Geometric Black, and Pop Orange (translated) colour options. Details about the launch of the new iQoo smartphone in other markets are yet to be revealed.

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 93.11 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display offers HDR support and has 1500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has a Pro+ display chip that is claimed to deliver high frame stability and low power consumption. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and Adreno 730 GPU. The new iQoo phone comes with a dual X-axis linear motor for 4D game vibration. It also offers a 4,013mm square vapour chamber (VC) cooling area for thermal management during gaming sessions.

Like the vanilla iQoo Neo 7, the Racing Edition also packs a triple rear camera setup. The camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture and OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Further, there is a 16-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

The iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition carries up to 512GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, infrared remote control, and pressure sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports a face unlock feature.

iQoo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition. The battery supports 120W flash charging. It is said to deliver up to 417 hours of standby time on a single charge. Besides, the smartphone measures 164.81x76.9x8.5mm. The Geometric Black variant weighs 202 grams, while the other two variants weigh 197 grams.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition

iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Price, iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition Specifications, iQoo Neo 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Gets Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Update in India
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022 (Under Rs. 30,000)

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  3. This App Lets You Change Font on iOS 16 Without Jailbreaking Your iPhone
  4. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  5. Oppo Pad 2, Watch 3 India Launch, Price Details Tipped: Report
  6. OnePlus 11 5G RAM Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. These Realme Phones are Receiving Android 13 Stable Update in India
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  9. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  10. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Pebble Cosmos Engage Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Gets Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Update in India
  4. Microsoft Excel Gets New Search Bar, Image Function, Formula Suggestion, More: Details
  5. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  6. Smartwatch Data Shows COVID Booster Dose Safe for Heart: Lancet Study
  7. Crypto Criminals Not on Holiday, Scams Like 3Commas and ‘Pig Butchering’ Continue to Strike
  8. 5G Services in Odisha Will Launch Before 2023 Republic Day, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
  9. New App Allows Users to Change System Font on iOS 16 Without Jailbreaking iPhone
  10. India's 5G Smartphone Shipments to Exceed 4G Shipments in 2023: Counterpoint Research
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.