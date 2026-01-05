Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset in November last year, with performance upgrades over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It offers a peak clock speed of up to 3.8GHz and features Qualcomm's custom Oryon CPU. The chipset houses Adreno GPU and a Hexagon NPU for enhanced AI tasks. It is equipped with Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System AND THE FastConnect 7900 system, enabling support for Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7. Qualcomm claims the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 delivers up to 36 percent better CPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The OnePlus 15R has already launched in India as the first smartphone powered by this new chipset. Vivo's S50 Pro Mini can be purchased in China with the same chipset. However, several other manufacturers are preparing to launch their own Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered smartphones. These upcoming handsets include models like the Realme Neo 8, iQOO Z11 Turbo, and Motorola Edge 70 Ultra.

Realme Neo 8

Realme's upcoming Neo 8 is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It will be launched later this month in India. It is confirmed to come in a Cyber Purple colourway with a transparent rear panel. The handset is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup, with one of the sensors offering 120x zoom. This hints towards the presence of a periscope telephoto lens on the smartphone. Realme's signature Awakening Halo lighting feature can also be seen alongside the camera island.

Beyond the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, the big highlight of the Realme Neo 8 could be an 8,000mAh battery. It is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch LTPS flat display with 1.5K resolution.

iQOO Z11 Turbo

iQOO has been teasing the iQOO Z11 Turbo in China for some time now, though the company hasn't announced the launch date of the phone. However, it is confirmed to land in January with the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC from Qualcomm. The handset is currently up for pre-order in the country in Canglang Floating Light, Halo Powder, Extreme Night Black, and Sky White (translated from Chinese) finishes.

The iQOO Z11 Turbo will feature a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back. The handset will have a metal frame and a glass back panel with rounded corners. The phone will come with an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. For biometric authentication, the phone will have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It will cost in China between CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 38,000).

Past leaks suggested a 32-megapixel front camera and a 7,600mAh battery with 120W wired charging support for the iQOO Z11 Turbo.

Motorola Signature

Motorola hasn't explicitly confirmed the chipset of Motorola Signature, but it's widely rumoured and presumed that the upcoming phone will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It is scheduled to launch on January 7 and will go on sale through Flipkart. It has a hole punch display design and a customisable shortcut key.

The upcoming smartphone may carry a triple rear camera unit, including A 50-megapixel sensor and a periscope telephoto sensor. It is likely to offer up to 16GB of RAM. It is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It is speculated to pack a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Moto X70 Air Pro

Motorola's Moto X70 Air Pro is also likely to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip. Motorola is yet to confirm its launch date, but it's rumoured to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1264 x 2780 pixels) OLED panel. It could come with Android 16 out-of-the-box. This model is likely to be launched in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

At the back, the Moto X70 Air Pro could boast a triple-camera setup with three 50-megapixel sensors, including a periscope telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom. It is expected to feature a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It is tipped to feature a 5,100mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Besides these models, brands like Vivo and Honor are expected to introduce new flagship smartphones featuring this latest SoC in the coming months, but the names of these smartphones, or their specifications, are currently unknown.