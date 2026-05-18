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iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G may use the same Dimensity 6300 chip as the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, so iQOO could focus on other upgrades to distinguish the new model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 May 2026 14:20 IST
iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G is expected to succeed the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G appears to run Android 16
  • Geekbench listing shows the handset with 8GB of RAM
  • The phone could launch as the cheapest Z11 series model
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iQOO Z11 Lite 5G has reportedly appeared on Geekbench, suggesting that the company may soon expand its Z11 series with a new budget smartphone. The benchmark listing indicates that the handset could use the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and Android 16. The phone has also surfaced on certification and IMEI databases in recent months. If launched, the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G is expected to sit below the existing iQOO Z11x and the standard iQOO Z11.

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Geekbench Listing

According to a 91Mobiles report, a Vivo smartphone with the model number I2510 has been spotted on Geekbench. Previous listings on IMEI and Indonesia's Postel certification platform identified the same model as the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G.

The Geekbench database reportedly shows the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G single-core score of 549 and a multi-core score of 1,776. The listing shows an octa-core processor with two performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2.00GHz. It also mentions the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, suggesting the handset uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

The benchmark entry further indicates that the tested unit of the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G carried 8GB of RAM and ran Android 16.

The reported MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset is the same one used in the current iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, which launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. If the Z11 Lite retains the same processor, iQOO may focus on upgrades in other areas to differentiate the new model.

Based on the previous-generation device, the iQOO Z11 Lite 5G could feature a large battery and a budget-centric specifications. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G offers a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging. The upcoming handset may support 44W wired fast charging, which would be a significant upgrade.

The series already includes the iQOO Z11x 5G, which is available in India, and the standard iQOO Z11 5G, which has launched globally and is expected to arrive in India next month. The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G is likely to be the most affordable model in the lineup. iQOO has not announced its launch date or price yet, but the phone is expected to be priced below Rs. 20,000 if it comes to India.

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Further reading: iQOO Z11 Lite 5G, iQOO Z11 5G Series, iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
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