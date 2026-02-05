Technology News
  iQOO Z11 5G, iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database Ahead of Anticipated Debut

iQOO Z11 5G, iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database Ahead of Anticipated Debut

iQOO Z11 5G was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database with model number iQOO I2512.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 February 2026 19:22 IST
iQOO Z11 5G, iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G runs on q MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Highlights
  • iQOO's upcoming Z-series devices have appeared in IMEI database.
  • The database reveals the names and model numbers of the phones
  • The iQOO Z10 arrived with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip
iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10 Lite 5G were launched in India last year. Now, Vivo's sub-brand appears to be preparing to release the iQOO Z11 5G and Z11 Lite 5G as possible successors. Ahead of any official confirmation, these next-generation iQOO Z series smartphones have reportedly been spotted in the IMEI database, indicating that their launch is imminent. The listing reveals the names and model numbers of the devices. The iQOO Z10 arrived with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip, while the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G came with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

IMEI Database Entries Shed Light on iQOO's Upcoming Phones

Tech blogger Paras Guglani discovered that the iQOO Z11 5G and Z11 Lite 5G smartphones are now listed on the IMEI database. The models appeared with the numbers iQOO I2512 and iQOO I2510, and these monikers suggest that both the handsets are currently in the internal testing stage.

However, the IMEI listing does not provide any additional details about the specifications of the iQOO Z11 5G and iQOO Z11 Lite 5G.

The Chinese smartphone maker has not officially confirmed the existence of iQOO Z11 5G and Z11 Lite 5G yet. Recently, another iQOO phone with model number I2507 was spotted on the SIRIM database, carrying the code RGQL/29K/0126/S(25-7301). The iQOO Z11 5G and Z11 Lite 5G are expected to come with upgrades over the iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10 Lite 5G models.

The iQOO Z10 5G was launched in April last year with a price tag of Rs. 21,999. It features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip. It has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. It carries a 7,300mAh battery with 90W charging.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G was released in July 2025 with a price tag of Rs. 9,999. It has a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony AI camera and a 2-megapixel bokeh shooter. It is backed by a 6,000 battery with 15W charging support.

iQOO Z11 5G, iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Database Ahead of Anticipated Debut
