Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale will kick off on August 6 for users in India. At 12am IST or midnight, the sale will be live for Amazon Prime users in the country, while non-prime users will be able to access the sale 12pm IST or noon on the same day. The leading e-commerce site is offering a wide range of products including large appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and personal gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets and more, at discounted prices. Amazon has now revealed some of the best deals on smartphones that you can grab during the upcoming sale.

Aside from the sale discount over the usual market price, customers can avail of additional bank and coupon offers to lower the effective price. Customers using SBI credit cards or SBI account holders paying via EMI transactions can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. Exchange offers on certain products will help further lower the prices. There are also no-cost EMI options that interested buyers can explore. All offers and discounts are subject to terms and conditions. Notably, the effective sale prices compiled in the list below include bank offers and coupon discounts.

Smartphones from leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo and more are being offered at discounted rates. For instance, the 12GB + 512GB variant of the Honor 200 5G was launched in India at Rs. 39,999. It can be bought at a low effective price of Rs. 29,999 during the sale. Similarly, the Realme GT 6T was listed at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant at launch and can be purchased at Rs. 25,999 (effective price). The Realme Narzo N61, which was unveiled in India on July 29 was priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. During the upcoming sale, this handset will be available at a low effective price of Rs. 6,999.

Best Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

