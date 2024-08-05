Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Starts Tonight: Best Deals on Smartphones Revealed

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale will start at midnight on August 6 for Prime users.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 August 2024 15:24 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Starts Tonight: Best Deals on Smartphones Revealed

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite (pictured) was launched in India in June

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale will start on August 6 noon
  • Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupon discounts
  • A wide range of products are offered at reduced price during the sale
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale will kick off on August 6 for users in India. At 12am IST or midnight, the sale will be live for Amazon Prime users in the country, while non-prime users will be able to access the sale 12pm IST or noon on the same day. The leading e-commerce site is offering a wide range of products including large appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and personal gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets and more, at discounted prices. Amazon has now revealed some of the best deals on smartphones that you can grab during the upcoming sale.

Aside from the sale discount over the usual market price, customers can avail of additional bank and coupon offers to lower the effective price. Customers using SBI credit cards or SBI account holders paying via EMI transactions can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. Exchange offers on certain products will help further lower the prices. There are also no-cost EMI options that interested buyers can explore. All offers and discounts are subject to terms and conditions. Notably, the effective sale prices compiled in the list below include bank offers and coupon discounts.

Smartphones from leading brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo and more are being offered at discounted rates. For instance, the 12GB + 512GB variant of the Honor 200 5G was launched in India at Rs. 39,999. It can be bought at a low effective price of Rs. 29,999 during the sale. Similarly, the Realme GT 6T was listed at Rs. 30,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant at launch and can be purchased at Rs. 25,999 (effective price). The Realme Narzo N61, which was unveiled in India on July 29 was priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. During the upcoming sale, this handset will be available at a low effective price of Rs. 6,999.

Best Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
iPhone 13 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 47,900
OnePlus 12R Rs. 42,999 Rs. 39,999
iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G Rs. 39,999 Rs. 31,999
Honor 200 Rs. 39,999 Rs. 29,999
OnePlus Nord 4 5G Rs. 29,999 Rs. 27,999
Realme GT 6T 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 25,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 2023 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 24,999
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999
iQoo Z9 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999
Lava Blaze X Rs. 16,999 Rs. 13,249
iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Rs. 10,499 Rs. 9,999
Realme Narzo N61 Rs. 8,499 Rs. 6,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (2023)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Narzo N61

Realme Narzo N61

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iQoo Z9s 5G, iQoo Z9s Pro 5G Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 21 India Launch
Apple May Launch Two Foldable Devices in 2026 Including an iPad-MacBook Hybrid, Suggests Analyst

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Starts Tonight: Best Deals on Smartphones Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Pre-Order Offers Tipped
  2. Infinix Note 40X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC Debuts in India
  3. Moto G85 Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy F14 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Phones Revealed
  6. iQoo Z9s 5G Series Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Infinix Note 40X Review
  8. Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0 May Be a Boon for Travellers Due to This Feature
  9. Apple Intelligence Delays Won't Affect iPhone 16 Launch Timeline: Report
  10. Infinix X Watch 3 Series Design Renders Leaked; May Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch SE 2024 to Reportedly Be Aimed at Kids, Offer a Large Variety of Colour Options
  2. Apple May Launch Two Foldable Devices in 2026 Including an iPad-MacBook Hybrid, Suggests Analyst
  3. iQoo Z9s 5G, iQoo Z9s Pro 5G Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 21 India Launch
  4. Gemini AI Olympics Ad Receives Backlash Online, Google Reportedly Takes It Down
  5. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Bring Hidden Camera Detection Capability to Its Smartphones: Report
  6. Infinix X Watch 3 Series Design Renders Leaked; Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Inbook Air Pro
  7. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Gameplay Leaks, Showing Maps, Movement and More
  8. OpenAI Reportedly Withholding ChatGPT Text Detection Tool Due to Fear of Backlash
  9. Infinix Note 40X 5G With Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Hit Hard by Economic Turbulence, Altcoins Follow Suit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »