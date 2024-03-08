Technology News

iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition Key Specifications Tipped; May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition is tipped to launch in April.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 March 2024 17:29 IST
iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition Key Specifications Tipped; May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9 (pictured) was unveiled in China in December 2023

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition is said to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The phone is expected to come with a 50-megapixel main rear camera
  • The iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition may sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screen
Advertisement

iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition is said to launch later this year. The handset will likely join the iQoo Neo 9 lineup, which was unveiled in China in December last year. The lineup consists of the iQoo Neo 9 and an iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The latter also made its way to India. Ahead of any official details about the Racing Edition, a tipster has suggested some key features of the purported smartphone. The iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition is said to feature the same chipset as the Realme GT Neo 6.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared in a Weibo post that a new iQoo Neo 9 variant could launch soon. They did not confirm the moniker but a MySmartPrice report suggests that it could be the iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition. It is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate. The 8T LTPO technology is said to help reduce power consumption and therefore increase battery efficiency. 

The tipster added that the iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition could be powered by a chipset codenamed SM8635 that is said to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The same processor is also tipped to be equipped on the Realme GT Neo 6.

Further, the iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition is said to carry a dual rear camera unit that could include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor, and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide lens, similar to the base iQoo Neo 9 model. The MSP report added that the handset may launch in April. More details about the phone are likely to surface closer to its launch.

iQoo Neo 9 comes with a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It ships with Android 14-based OriginOS and is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition, iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition specifications, iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition launch, iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 series, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Plans to Make Switching from iPhone to Android Easier, Shares Timeline
iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition Key Specifications Tipped; May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z9 5G Price in India, Offers Tipped; Colourways Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G Briefly Listed Online With Prices
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Said to Get These Colour Options
  4. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Retail Package Leak Suggests Charging Details
  5. Top OTT Releases This Week: Showtime, Ricky Stanicky, Maharani Season 3
  6. Apple Plans to Make Switching from iPhone to Android Easier
  7. Xiaomi 14 Ultra With 50-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Comes to India
  8. Xiaomi 14 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Finally Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition Key Specifications Tipped; May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  2. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G Retail Package Surface Online, Hints at Charging Capacity
  3. Apple Plans to Make Switching from iPhone to Android Easier, Shares Timeline
  4. Spain Bans Worldcoin Project Over Sensitive Data Collection Concerns: Details
  5. Apple Blocks Fortnite Maker Epic Games From Launching Its Own iOS Store in EU
  6. iQoo Z9 5G Price in India, RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped; Colourways Confirmed
  7. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With Intel Core Ultra 7 Chip, AI Engine+ Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gets New Game Plus, More Suits and a Developer Menu Bug That Hints at DLC in New Update
  9. Realme GT Neo 6 SE Key Features Tipped Again; May Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  10. Bitcoin Shows Gradual Ascend Above $66,000, Ether Undergoes Price Correction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »