iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition is said to launch later this year. The handset will likely join the iQoo Neo 9 lineup, which was unveiled in China in December last year. The lineup consists of the iQoo Neo 9 and an iQoo Neo 9 Pro. The latter also made its way to India. Ahead of any official details about the Racing Edition, a tipster has suggested some key features of the purported smartphone. The iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition is said to feature the same chipset as the Realme GT Neo 6.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared in a Weibo post that a new iQoo Neo 9 variant could launch soon. They did not confirm the moniker but a MySmartPrice report suggests that it could be the iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition. It is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate. The 8T LTPO technology is said to help reduce power consumption and therefore increase battery efficiency.

The tipster added that the iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition could be powered by a chipset codenamed SM8635 that is said to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The same processor is also tipped to be equipped on the Realme GT Neo 6.

Further, the iQoo Neo 9 Racing Edition is said to carry a dual rear camera unit that could include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor, and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide lens, similar to the base iQoo Neo 9 model. The MSP report added that the handset may launch in April. More details about the phone are likely to surface closer to its launch.

iQoo Neo 9 comes with a 6.78-inch 144Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It ships with Android 14-based OriginOS and is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.