Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all users in India. The e-commerce site is offering a wide range of items at discounted rates during the sale. The most popular items available in this sale are smartphones. We have previously made comprehensive lists of some of the best deals offered by brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Samsung, and Realme. Now we bring to you the top iQOO smartphone deals on Amazon, across different price ranges.

Customers can save even more on already discounted prices by taking advantage of additional benefits such as bank offers, exchange deals, and coupon discounts. Buyers using SBI credit cards or EMI transactions can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. Those using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for a purchase are eligible for cashback offers. The effective sale prices seen in the list below include some of these additional offers.

The current flagship from iQOO, the iQOO 12 5G was unveiled in India at Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. It can be bought for as low as Rs. 49,999 during the sale. Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro was listed at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB at launch in the country. It is now available for purchase at Rs. 31,999 with offers. Phones such as the iQOO Z9x 5G are also available at discounted prices. The Z9X was available at Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB version at launch, but can now be bought at Rs. 11,999.

Best iQOO Phone Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.