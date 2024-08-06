Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: All Deals on iQOO Phones Listed Here

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 started in India on August 6.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2024 16:57 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: All Deals on iQOO Phones Listed Here

Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupon discounts

  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 is live for all users in India
  • Amazon Pay UPI users are eligible for cashback offers
  • SBI Credit Card holders are eligible for some additional discounts
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale is currently live for all users in India. The e-commerce site is offering a wide range of items at discounted rates during the sale. The most popular items available in this sale are smartphones. We have previously made comprehensive lists of some of the best deals offered by brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Samsung, and Realme. Now we bring to you the top iQOO smartphone deals on Amazon, across different price ranges.

Customers can save even more on already discounted prices by taking advantage of additional benefits such as bank offers, exchange deals, and coupon discounts. Buyers using SBI credit cards or EMI transactions can avail of a 10 percent instant discount. Those using Amazon Pay UPI to pay for a purchase are eligible for cashback offers. The effective sale prices seen in the list below include some of these additional offers.

The current flagship from iQOO, the iQOO 12 5G was unveiled in India at Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. It can be bought for as low as Rs. 49,999 during the sale. Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro was listed at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB at launch in the country. It is now available for purchase at Rs. 31,999 with offers. Phones such as the iQOO Z9x 5G are also available at discounted prices. The Z9X was available at Rs. 14,499 for the 6GB + 128GB version at launch, but can now be bought at Rs. 11,999.

Best iQOO Phone Deals During Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024:

Product Name Launch Price Effective Sale Price
iQOO 12 5G Rs. 52,999 Rs. 49,999
iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G Rs. 37,999 Rs. 31,999
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 19,999
iQOO Z9 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999
iQOO Z9x 5G Rs. 14,499 Rs. 11,999

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 12

iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good for gaming
  • Proper IP64 protection against dust
  • Fast 44W wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Plenty of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
Read detailed iQOO Z9x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
