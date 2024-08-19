Technology News
Vivo T3 Pro 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Upcoming India Launch

Vivo T3 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 August 2024 12:30 IST
Vivo T3 Pro 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Upcoming India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3 Pro 5G will launch with a 3D curved AMOLED display

  • Vivo T3 Pro 5G may launch as a rebranded iQOO Z9s Pro
  • The handset could get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera
  • The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is teased to come with a vegan leather finish
Vivo T3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India soon and will succeed the Vivo T2 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in the country in September 2023. The company officially confirmed the launch of the upcoming handset last week but did not reveal the exact launch date. It teased the design of the smartphone alongside some of its key features. More details are expected to be revealed in the days to come. However, a new report has tipped some key specifications of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G ahead of its official reveal.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, according to a MySmartPrice report citing industry sources. The handset is said to carry a 5,500mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge wired charging support as well. It will also reportedly come with a dual stereo speaker unit.

As per the report, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will flaunt a vegan leather finish, which was also teased by the company previously in an orange shade. The report also states that the phone was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and an Adreno 720 GPU. The handset is expected to ship with Android 14-based UI.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate,  and 4,500nits of peak brightness level and eye protection. It is teased to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. The company has yet to announce the launch date of the phone.

Based on all the confirmed and leaked features, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is appears to be a rebranded iQOO Z9s Pro, which is set to launch in India on August 21. If true, the phone may come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and measure 0.749cm (7.49mm) in thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo T3 Pro 5G, Vivo T3 Pro 5G India launch, Vivo T3 Pro 5G specifications, Vivo, iQOO Z9s Pro, iQOO
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
