Vivo T3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India soon and will succeed the Vivo T2 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in the country in September 2023. The company officially confirmed the launch of the upcoming handset last week but did not reveal the exact launch date. It teased the design of the smartphone alongside some of its key features. More details are expected to be revealed in the days to come. However, a new report has tipped some key specifications of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G ahead of its official reveal.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary rear camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, according to a MySmartPrice report citing industry sources. The handset is said to carry a 5,500mAh battery with 80W FlashCharge wired charging support as well. It will also reportedly come with a dual stereo speaker unit.

As per the report, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will flaunt a vegan leather finish, which was also teased by the company previously in an orange shade. The report also states that the phone was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and an Adreno 720 GPU. The handset is expected to ship with Android 14-based UI.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G is confirmed to be equipped with a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500nits of peak brightness level and eye protection. It is teased to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India. The company has yet to announce the launch date of the phone.

Based on all the confirmed and leaked features, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is appears to be a rebranded iQOO Z9s Pro, which is set to launch in India on August 21. If true, the phone may come with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and measure 0.749cm (7.49mm) in thickness.

