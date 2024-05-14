Technology News

iQoo Z9x 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Here's everything you need to know about the latest iQoo Z9x launching in India on May 16, 2024.

Updated: 14 May 2024 07:00 IST
iQoo Z9x 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Features, Specifications, and More

Photo Credit: iQoo

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9x will be launched in India on May 16, 2024
  • The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support
iQoo is all set to add a new member to its lineup in the popular Z-series. The company has revealed that it will launch the iQoo Z9x 5G smartphone in the budget segment. The brand has also revealed a bunch of features, including its design, specifications, and more. So, if you are wondering what makes the upcoming iQoo device so special and want to know everything about it, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about the latest iQoo Z9x 5G, its India launch date, expected price in India, specifications, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

iQoo Z9x 5G India Launch Details

iQoo has confirmed that it will launch its latest Z9x smartphone in India on May 16, 2024. The company will be holding an event on the said date. The launch event will kickstart at 12:00 PM. One can watch the live stream of the launch event on the company's official website and YouTube channel, while one can get all the latest info regarding the launch on the brand's social media channels.

iQoo Z9x 5G Expected Price in India and Sale Date

The company has not revealed the price tag for the upcoming iQoo Z9x. However, if the latest rumours are believed, the phone can be priced under Rs 20,000 in India. As for the sale date, the brand might start the sales within a week of launch.

iQoo Z9x 5G Expected Features and Specifications

Interestingly, the iQoo Z9x has already been revealed in China, so we already know most of the specifications. Moreover, the company has also teased some features via an Amazon microsite.

Design

3jeq8pe iqoo z9x large 625x300 24 April

The upcoming iQoo Z9x 5G will feature a flat-frame design, which is quite common in this price segment. The back panel comes with a glossy finish at the back panel with a camera module placed at the top-left corner. The phone will be available in Green and Black colour options. Moreover, the company also touts that the smartphone will be the first in the segment to offer an IP64 dust and water resistance rating.

Display

Screenshot 2024 05 13 154511 iQOO z9x display

Coming to the display, the iQoo smartphone is confirmed to feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. The phone also packs a 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.

Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the iQoo Z9x 5G will be loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with an Adreno 710 GPU. The phone will also come with 8GB of RAM and 8GB of virtual memory. Moreover, the phone might pack up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with an expandable memory of up to 1TB. There is a high possibility that the brand will bring multiple storage and RAM configurations during the launch event.

Screenshot 2024 05 13 154443 iqoo z9x

The company has already confirmed that the iQoo Z9x 5G will run on FuntouchOS 14, based on the Android 14 operating system. The company claims the smartphone will feature two years of Android and three years of security updates.

Cameras

Screenshot 2024 05 13 154526 iqoo z9x

In terms of optics, the iQoo Z9x is said to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear panel. The phone will pack a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The device will pack an 8-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video calling.

Battery and Other Details

The upcoming handset is said to have a 6,000mAh battery and 44W fast charging support. The company claims that the smartphone will deliver approximately 7.9 hours of gaming, 21.26 hours of video playback, 30 hours of social media, and 71.5 hours of music on a single charge.

Screenshot 2024 05 13 154418 iqoo z9x

Moreover, the brand says a 30-minute charge can deliver up to 10 hours of binge-watching experience. The iQoo Z9x 5G will also feature stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Hi-Res audio certification. The phone is said to be 7.99mm thick and weighs 199 grams.

