Xiaomi is working on two tablet models that could arrive as flagship devices from the Chinese tech firm, according to details shared by a tipster. These devices could be equipped with OLED screens and high-performance processors and other components. Xiaomi is said to be planning to introduce the purported tablet models in the coming months, in two display sizes. The smaller of the two is tipped to arrive in 2025, which means it could arrive after the anticipated debut of the Xiaomi Pad 7 series.

Xiaomi Working on New Tablet Models With OLED Screens

Details of two new tablets from Xiaomi were leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) via a post on Weibo. The first is a "conventional" large-sized flagship tablet that sports an OLED screen with a 'frosted soft light' finish. This suggests that the device will have a matte or paper-like finish, that might be similar to Lenovo's Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 tablet that was recently unveiled in China.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

The tipster has also shared details of a second tablet that has a smaller, flat display. It appears that this smaller variant will also be a high-performance model and is in a more advanced stage of development. The post states that the compact flagship tablet from Xiaomi is expected to launch at some point in 2025.

If the tipster's claims are true, these tablets will be the first from Xiaomi to be equipped with an OLED screen. They are also expected to be powered by flagship-grade chipsets, and could be priced much higher than previous offerings from the Chinese firm.

In another post on Weibo, the leaker claims that that the Xiaomi Pad 7 series of tablets could be launched by the end of August. Previous leaks suggest that the company is also gearing up to launch the Xiaomi Pad 7 series, which is expected to succeed the Pad 6 lineup that arrived in April 2023. This year, Xiaomi is expected to equip the Pad 7 Pro models with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and an LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.